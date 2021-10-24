Paper Jams: Garry Gentry plays a monster mash-up of spooky Halloween hits

FEATURE — It’s spooky season, so grab a blanket and huddle up for a special edition of the show that highlights local performers and live music in Southern Utah.

Owner Garry Gentry hosted the Canyon Media crew for a Halloween episode of “Paper Jams” at Gentry Music & Arts.

Watch (and hear) Garry Gentry perform at Gentry Music & Arts in the media player above.

Decked out in his finest Halloween regalia, Gentry played the haunting score of the “Phantom of the Opera” on a Casio electronic keyboard with orchestral sounds. Then, he launched into a monster mash-up of hits including “The Addams Family” theme and “Thriller.”

“I love Halloween,” he said. “That was fun!”

From keyboards to ukuleles and palettes to paintbrushes, a passion for creativity is soaked into the walls of Gentry Music & Arts. Gracing the main wall is an expansive mural that celebrates music and the performing and visual arts in Southern Utah. It was created by Carmen, Gentry’s wife and the co-owner of the business, and painted over the course of five months she helped run the shop.

After 35 years in business, the Gentrys have become a fixture among visual and performing artists in community, offering not only instruments but also works of art as well as piano lessons, art classes and facility rentals. Their goal is to reach out to people in the St. George area and bring happiness to their lives through art and music.

If you’re a musician interested in playing on a future episode of Paper Jams, you can contact St. George News in the Facebook comments for this article or email [email protected].

