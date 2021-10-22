Possible body found in Washington City parking lot

Washington City Police officers respond to a report of possible human remains found in a car parked near Red Robin in Washington City, Utah, Oct. 22, 2021 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — A portion of the parking lot near the Red Robin restaurant in Washington City was blocked off by police vehicles and yellow caution tape Friday night as investigators dealt with a possible body found in a parked vehicle.

The officers, some wearing masks while others were dressed in white outfits with self-contained oxygen, stood around a yellow, newer model Volkswagen Beetle.

A report of a possible body found in a car at the Red Robin parking was made around 7:15 p.m. However, Washington City Police officers at the scene declined to comment on what had been found.

A van arrived at the scene around 8 p.m. and was allowed to park near the Volkswagen. Once parked, two men got out, opened the back of the van and removed a stretcher.

While the men from the van put on their own white outfits with air tanks and masks, police officers began to move their vehicles around the Volkswagen in order to block sight of driver’s side of the car.

This is a developing story.

