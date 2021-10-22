11 people taken to hospital following triple-vehicle crash on I-15 in Arizona near Utah border

A three-vehicle crash on northbound I-15 around milepost 8 on I-15 in Arizona left 11 people injured, Mohave County, Utah, Oct 22, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Mack Latimer, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Multiple injuries resulted from a three-vehicle crash that shut down a segment of Interstate 15 through Arizona on Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 2:50 p.m. Arizona time and occurred in the area of mile marker 8 inside a construction zone, a press release from Mesquite Fire and Rescue out of nearby Mesquite, Nevada, stated.

A semitruck, a passenger van and a small car were involved in the crash, which resulted in 11 of the 12 people involved taken to the hospital.

Two people were flown to St. George Regional Hospital for care. One was taken by Life Flight while the other was taken my Mercy Air, according to the press release.

The remainder were transported by ambulance – four by the Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire District and five by Mesquite Fire and Rescue.

Mesquite Fire and Rescue responded to the crash with one fire engine and two ambulances. The Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire District responded with two ambulances and one staff vehicle, according to the press release.

The extent of the injuries caused by the crash was not detailed in the release.

One person did not require medical transportation.

Details surrounding how the crash occurred were not given in the press release, though the area where it happened has been a repeated site of rear-end collisions authorities say were caused by drivers on northbound I-15 not paying attention to traffic ahead of them that had either slowed or stopped due to roadwork.

Photos of the crash shared by the fire department indicate at least two of the vehicles involved were rear-ended.

Due to these repeating incidents, Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire Chief Jeff Hunt told St. George News following the incident that the Arizona Department of Public Safety and Transportation has set up multiple warnings on northbound I-15 in an effort to get passing motorists to slow down and pay attention.

Travel on north and southbound I-15 was temporarily closed until the crash scene was cleared.

Photo Gallery

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.