2 motorcycle riders seriously injured when pickup truck collides with their bike in Cedar Canyon

Written by Jeff Richards
October 22, 2021
Scene of a collision involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle on SR-14 near Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 21, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Two motorcyclists were injured Thursday when the bike they were riding was struck by a pickup truck in Cedar Canyon, police said.

The crash, which reportedly happened shortly after 5 p.m. near mile marker 5 on state Route 14, involved a white 2003 Ford F-150 truck and a black 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Bambi Baie said both vehicles were heading eastbound up the canyon when the motorcycle slowed to make a left turn into a campground area.

“The pickup truck went to pass them and then hit them,” Baie said. “He was starting to pass them as they were turning.”

Baie said the male driver of the motorcycle and his female passenger, both of whom were in their 20s, sustained serious leg injuries.

“The female passenger was flown out with serious lower extremity injuries, while the driver of the motorcycle was transported by ground and needed surgery for lower extremity injuries,” she said, adding that both riders were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Baie said the driver of the Ford pickup received a citation in connection with the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

