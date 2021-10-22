Sept. 9, 1937 – Oct. 19, 2021

Janet Cammack passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in St. George, Utah at the age of 84. She was blessed with a long and wonderful life filled with unconditional love from her family and many, many friends.

Janet was born on Sept. 9, 1937, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Ellis Christiansen and Julia Gibbs. She graduated from Pocatello High School and later attended Idaho State University before she married the love of her life, Grant Ernest Cammack on July 19, 1974, in Riverside, Idaho.

Upon his retirement from the LDS church, they moved to St. George, Utah, in the early 90’s to enjoy many loving years together.

Janet spent her days working in education administration – devoting many years to the Rockland Public School in Idaho and later retired from Dixie State College.

She and Grant were actively involved in the LDS Church and Boy Scouts of America where both received the honorable “Silver Badge” award. Janet was a proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and loved to spoil everyone with the sweet love of a grandma.

Janet is survived by her grandchildren: Andrew (Sibel), Allen, David, and Alexis (Roger); and great-grandchildren: Mia, Maddison, Grant and Lucia. She is preceded in death by her husband, Grant; and both of her sons: Christopher and Craig.

Her family would like to thank CNS Home Health and Hospice and Beehive Homes Memory Care who assisted Janet in providing warmth, care, and companionship near the end of her life.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 10 a.m., with a viewing prior at 8:30 a.m., at the Bloomington 1st Ward, 200 West Brigham Road, St. George, Utah. Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 South Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit Metcalf Mortuary’s website www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.