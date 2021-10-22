Oct. 23, 1944 – Oct. 20, 2021

Carol Ann Ellett Hintze, 76, passed away Oct. 20, 2021. She was born in Dragerton, Utah on Oct. 23, 1944 to Freeman Ellett and Eva Ann Baker Ellett. She married Bruce Donald Hancock Hintze on Oct. 24, 1964 in the Manti, Utah, Temple. They are the parents of three sons and three daughters.

Carol was very active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-days Saints. She served in various church callings such as Branch and Stake Primary President and in the Ward Relief Society Presidency. She served three different missions with her husband at the Institute of Religion at Dixie State University. And they served together for over six years at the Veterans Home Branch while Bruce was the branch president.

Carol was very active in the Scouting program on the ward, stake, district and council levels. She completed her Wood Badge training and received her Silver Beaver award in Scouting. She loved to cook and probably had a copy of every cookbook ever printed. Almost every special event and family get together was organized, cooked and held at her home.

Everyone was welcomed in her home from her children’s friends to neighbors and even strangers. Her family was blessed by her great example of love, forgiveness, and testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She will be remembered for the positive influence she had on the lives of others.

Carol is survived by her husband, Bruce; children and their spouses: Darin and Tylyn Hintze (Ivins, Utah), Blaine and Mindy Hintze (Potosi, Missouri), Wade and Julie Hintze (Tooele, Utah), Danielle and Dave Dickson (St. George, Utah), Heather and Travis Wade (Long Grove, Illinois), and MarChe and Jon Hindes (Ivins, Utah); 24 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Arva Dean Ellett Squire.

There will be a viewing to honor her mortal life on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with a viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m., at the Ivins Stake Center, 260 East 1060 South, Ivins, Utah. Her final resting place will be near her parents in the Bicknell City Cemetery. A graveside service will be held there at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.

Services will be livestreamed via the following Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/97288033394

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit Metcalf Mortuary’s website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.