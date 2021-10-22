What’s on the Menu: Jamba | Sponsored by Camping World

Written by or for St. George News Sponsor
October 22, 2021

ST. GEORGE — “What’s on the Menu” host Sheldon Demke is always in the mood for a sweet treat, so he took his friend Michelle Tanner to try some new offerings at Jamba’s St. George location.

Perfect for the season, the Pumpkin Smash smoothie combines 2% milk, vanilla frozen yogurt and a pungent pumpkin spice blend. It’s only available during this time of year and will stay at Jamba until Dec. 31, so go get one. Demke said the Pumpkin Smash is everything you want in a pumpkin smoothie.

Dig into some sweet treats with Sheldon and Michelle at Jamba in this week’s episode of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above. 

“You know this is a pumpkin smoothie. It’s in your face,” Demke said. “Slap me with that fall feeling!”

Jamba’s Gotcha Matcha is the perfect morning beverage and a real pick-me-up. Combining ice, agave and freshly brewed matcha green tea with coconut milk whipped foam on top.

Demke and Tanner also dug into the Chunky Strawberry Bowl, which has a base of soy milk, peanut butter, Greek yogurt and strawberries. Top it with granola, bananas and strawberries, and that’s a hearty bowl! 

“The bowl was like peanut butter and jelly in a bowl. I could eat it for breakfast, lunch, dinner,” Tanner said. “Super delicious.”

From the bright colors to the fresh, fruity smells and the smiling staff, walking into Jamba is a treat for the senses.

Whether you’re looking for a smoothie, bowl or another seasonal delight, stop by Jamba’s St. George and Cedar City locations and indulge in a taste of fall. Or take advantage of their convenient pickup and delivery options.

Resources

  • Jamba
    • Rimrock Marketplace | Address: 473 S. River Road, St. George | Telephone: 435-359-1305 | Hours: Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Website.
    • Renaissance Square | Address: 646 S. Main St., Cedar City. | Telephone: 435-263-0497 | Hours: Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Website.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sponsored content may be submitted to or developed by St. George News for publication on behalf of the sponsor and in the sponsor's interest. It may include promotional pieces, features, announcements, news releases and advertisements. Opinions expressed in sponsored content are those of the sponsor and not representative of St. George News. Sponsors have no influence over St. George News reporting and product apart from their own sponsored content.

