Take back control with incontinence solutions from Best of Southern Utah winner Prolong Medical Center

Stock image | Photo by Chinnapong/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Involuntary bladder leakage can throw a wrench into your plans, but incontinence doesn’t have to control your life anymore. Take back your health and dignity with a breakthrough treatment from Prolong Medical Cente

Neal Nowland, the clinic’s manager, said studies show that 1 in 3 women experience bladder weakness and that incontinence is three times more common than seasonal allergies. A weakened pelvic floor is the root cause of this bothersome – and often embarrassing – medical issue.

To help those with incontinence, Prolong Medical Center offers Emsella therapy, a unique technology that revolutionizes intimate health by providing patients with a completely noninvasive solution. Emsella is approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of both stress incontinence (urine leakage caused by pressure on the bladder) and urge incontinence (sudden, intense urges to urinate frequently).

Age, menopause and childbirth all cause the pelvic floor muscles to weaken and descend, leading to bladder leakage and frequent urges. While incontinence is more common in women, it affects men as well. In fact, Nowland said approximately 40% of their Emsella patients are male, adding that men often suffer from incontinence as a result of surgery to fix prostate issues.

“We get just as many husbands in here as we do wives,” he said. “In fact, many of the people we’ve treated so far are couples coming in together. They feel comfortable together, and both understand that each is suffering from similar issues.”

Nowland said the founders of Prolong Medical Center observed a need for treating incontinence in Southern Utah, largely due to the aging population. In patients up to age 65, 4 out of every 10 people struggle with some form of incontinence. The prevalence only increases with age as the pelvic floor continues to deteriorate.

Emsella is a breakthrough treatment for incontinence that targets the pelvic floor with high-intensity focused electromagnetic therapy. During treatment, patients sit comfortably and fully clothed on a chair that utilizes electromagnetic energy to quickly deliver thousands of supramaximal muscle contractions.

Similar to Kegel exercises, these contractions restrengthen the pelvic floor muscles to better support the bladder. In just 28 minutes, the body will experience up to 11,200 contractions. This causes the pelvic floor to lift, which means better muscle control – and no more pads or briefs.

Emsella therapy is noninvasive and completely painless. Most patients experience tingling and pelvic floor muscle spasms during treatment, Nowland said, and may resume daily activities immediately afterward.

“Unlike laser procedures, there’s no risk to the patient,” he added. “The worst thing that happens is they try it and don’t see a noticeable difference, and then they need more treatments.”

Nowland said patients have reported perceptible changes after just one session and continued improvement over the following treatments. He cited clinical research showing that 95% of Emsella patients experience significant improvement in their quality of life with only six short sessions over three weeks and periodic follow-up treatments.

Prolong Medical Center offers a multifaceted approach to health and wellness by providing advanced procedures that treat the root causes of various conditions, not just the symptoms. Additional solutions include breakthrough therapies for erectile dysfunction and chronic pain.

The clinic was recently awarded gold in men’s health by Best of Southern Utah voters, which Nowland said speaks to the patient experience they strive to create. Prolong Medical Center provides cutting-edge therapies and personalized programs to help patients choose the optimal treatment plan for the results they deserve. The intimate health concerns of every patient are treated with the utmost discretion.

“Your success is our primary objective,” Nowland said. “We are dedicated to working with you to ensure your best outcome.”

Schedule a consultation today to see the difference Prolong Medical Center can make in your life. For more information, call 435-375-5000.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Prolong Medical Center | Address: 736 S. 900 East, Suite 107, St. George | Telephone: 435-375-5000 | Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.