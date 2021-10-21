Try these strategies to improve brain health for Hashimoto’s low thyroid, autoimmune disorders

Stock image | Photo by primipil/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Autoimmune diseases are among the most common yet underdiagnosed chronic health disorders today, with the most common being Hashimoto’s hypothyroidism.

Most of my Hashimoto’s, low thyroid and autoimmune patients at RedRiver Health and Wellness Center don’t realize how much their condition impacts their brain.

Chronic inflammation from an undiagnosed or improperly managed autoimmune condition ultimately inflames the brain.

Brain inflammation is associated with brain fog, depression, declining brain function, fatigue and gut health problems. Good gut function depends on good brain function.

Brain health strategies

The following brain health strategies can help minimize symptoms and lower the risk of brain degenerative disorders down the road.

Brain foods

Opt for foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as seafood and raw nuts, as well as those rich in antioxidants like colorful vegetables and fruits. Avoid sugars, starchy carbs (rice, bread, pasta, et cetera), sodas, sugary coffee drinks and all processed foods.

Supplements

The following supplements dampen brain inflammation:

Vitamin D.

Liposomal resveratrol.

Liposomal glutathione.

Sufficient vitamin D supports the blood-brain barrier. Therapeutic doses of liposomal resveratrol have helped our patient population, and liposomal glutathione is the most powerful anti-inflammatory supplement out there. Glutathione is the body’s master antioxidant, necessary to protect cells and prevent inflammation.

Neuro support exercises

We have our patients boost brain health with cold baths, deep breathing exercises, singing loudly and vigorous gargling. These exercises all help stimulate the vagus nerve, the large nerve that runs between the brain and the organs. They also improve lung capacity and oxygenate the body.

Coffee enemas

Regular coffee enemas activate the vagus nerve and support the “rest and digest” parasympathetic nervous system, which helps dampen inflammation. Go to my site for my free coffee enema how-to guide.

Alpha-Stim

The Alpha-Stim is a wearable device that calms and relaxes the body by sending tiny electric currents through ear clips, increasing the frequency of the soothing alpha waves in the brain.

High-intensity interval training

HIIT increases blood flow, which helps deliver oxygen, beneficial compounds and nutrients to the brain. This gives the brain the nutrients it needs to function and improves the connection between neurons.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy involves lying in a pressurized oxygen-rich chamber. Oxygen is one of the most healing and beneficial nutrients when delivered directly into the bloodstream. You may think your body gets plenty of oxygen if you can breathe fine, but the truth is many people with chronic health conditions have poor brain oxygenation. Go to my website for my free guide on hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

Written by JOSH REDD, chiropractic physician at RedRiver Health and Wellness Center.

About Josh Redd

Josh Redd, MS, DABFM, DAAIM, is a chiropractic physician and author of the Amazon bestselling book “The Truth About Low Thyroid.” Redd owns seven functional medicine clinics in the western United States and sees patients from across the country and around the world who are suffering from challenging autoimmune, endocrine and neurological disorders. He studied immunology, virology and epidemiology at Johns Hopkins where he is a MaPHB candidate. He also teaches thousands of health care practitioners about functional medicine and immunology, thyroid health, neurology, lab testing and more.

