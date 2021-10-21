April 26, 1939 – Oct. 18, 2021

Richard Erwin Kosek, age 82, died peacefully on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 at Intermountain Hospital in St. George, Utah. He was born April 26, 1939 in Glencoe, Minnesota, to Cyril Francis and Katherina Karg Kosek. He married his soulmate Sharon Phillips Kosek on Aug. 29, 1964 and they were happily married for almost 48 years until she passed away in 2012.

Richard graduated from Sibley High School in West St. Paul, Minnesota, class of 1957 and served in the U.S. Navy until 1959. He worked for 3M Company for over 30 years. Richard and his family lived in Hastings, Minnesota, for 25 years and then he retired to Ivins, Utah in 1999 where he found his love for golfing.

Richard will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

Richard is survived by his daughter, Judy and Rick DeLello of Lansdale, Pennsylvania; his son, James and JoAnne Kosek of Camas, Washington; four grandchildren, Alex Harris, Matt and Joey DeLello and Jimmy Kosek; along with three great-grandchildren, Bryson, Berkeley and Della Harris; one sister, Shirley Nyberg of Cottage Grove, Minnesota. He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Raymond and Robert, and his beloved wife, Sharon Phillips Kosek.

We are also grateful for the love and friendship of Rae Massa who provided much care and support to Richard over the past four years.

Cremation services have taken place. Interment will be at Fort Snelling, Minnesota, at a future date.

