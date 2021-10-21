Server outage grounds SkyWest flights, causing hundreds of cancellations

A SkyWest aircraft is parked on the ramp at St. George Regional Airport, St. George, Utah, Sept. 14, 2020 | File photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A server outage caused St. George-based SkyWest Airlines to ground flights Thursday, leading to extended delays and cancellations.

The outage, first reported in the afternoon, lasted approximately five hours, prompting the cancellation of around 700 flights, Reuters reported.

“SkyWest is experiencing an internal server outage and our IT teams are working to resolve the issue. We apologize to customers for the inconvenience and are working to resume normal operations as quickly as possible,” SkyWest said in a statement sent to media Thursday.

While flights were reportedly resuming Thursday night, the company said cancellations may continue into Friday morning.

This is a developing story.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.