Dec. 12, 1934 – Oct. 19, 2021

James W. Flora, 86, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 19, 2021. He was born Dec. 12, 1934, to Thelma and Willard Flora in Danville, Pennsylvania. He married Dorothy L. Cooper on Aug. 31, 1957, in Cumberland, Maryland. Together they had three children. After joining The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, they traveled from Florida, to Salt Lake City, Utah, to seal their family for time and all of eternity in 1971 in the Salt Lake City Temple.

James served in the Navy from 1952 – 1955 at the rank of Communications Technician Petty Officer 3rd Class. While in the Navy he learned computer skills that led him to a career in Computer Programming as a Systems Analyst.

James is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Joseph Flora; and his sister, Peggy Flora. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; daughter, Janine Flora, Draper, Utah; son, Jamie Flora, Draper, Utah; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Llwana Propst, Osprey, Florida; and brothers: William E. Flora, Los Gatos, California, and Thomas D. (Peggy) Flora, Huntington Beach, California.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah. Visitations will be held Friday, Oct 22 f.rom 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to services at Metcalf Mortuary. Interment will be in the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit Metcalf Mortuary’s website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.