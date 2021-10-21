Crimson Cliffs wins shootout thriller against Sky View, advances to 4A state championship game

Crimson Cliffs senior Kate Young (7) scores a goal against Sky View in a 4A state soccer semifinal, Draper, Utah, Oct. 21, 2021 | Photo by Stan Plewe, St. George News

DRAPER — The Crimson Cliffs girls soccer team beat Sky View in an overtime shootout 3-2 Thursday morning at Juan Diego High School in Draper, advancing to tomorrow’s 4A state championship game.

The Mustangs stunned the Bobcats at the opening kick and scored less than a minute into the contest.

“Kate Young blew right past them and took them by surprise. She scored an amazing goal,” Crimson Cliffs coach Kat Esplin told St. George News via telephone after the game.

Sky View equalized later in the first half when Mia Morrison knocked in a corner kick from Delaney Gibbons and the teams went into halftime tied 1-1.

“At halftime we talked and calmed each other down,” Esplin said. “The girls started playing our style of soccer. We dominated the second half, then by the time the overtimes came, both teams were really exhausted.”

The score stayed knotted at 1-1 through the second half and through the two extra sessions that are added on when a soccer game ends in a tie.

The game was decided in the shootout, when each team had five attempts to score from the penalty spot.

And as has happened already a couple of times this season, Crimson Cliffs senior goalkeeper Ellie Nielsen stepped up and saved the day.

Nielsen stopped three of Sky View’s shots in the shootout.

“We were a little worried because she was injured earlier in the game,” Esplin said. “She made three amazing saves. She’s confident, and Ellie wants those moments.”

Allie Blanchard scored for Crimson Cliffs, winning the shootout 3-2.

Crimson Cliffs will play for the 4A state championship against the winner of Thursday’s second semifinal, Mountain Crest and Ridgeline, Friday at 5 p.m. at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.