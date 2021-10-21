Performance Player of the Week: Dixie High’s Derek Kesterson | Sponsored by Ken Garff St. George Ford

ST. GEORGE — Dixie High School’s Derek Kesterson enjoys the community support he receives as part of their football squad and strives to return it tenfold by spreading positivity on and off the field.

In this episode of “Performance Player of the Week,” Kesterson joined host Mark Musgrave at the iconic Walt Brooks Stadium in the heart of St. George for a chat about the people who inspire him and the work he does to uplift his fellow Dixie Flyers.

His favorite player is Julian Edelman, who played 12 successful seasons with the New England Patriots and holds three Super Bowl rings.

“He’s a workhorse and kind of Tom Brady’s second-hand man.”

As a Dixie Flyer, his proudest moment (so far) came during his varsity debut. As a sophomore, he made a 40-yard run in the second preseason game and announced himself to local football fans.

Kesterson places a lot of belief in his pre-game superstition of taking the field with fresh gear.

“If you wash your stuff before the game – wash your cleats, your gloves, your jersey, all of that – that’s gonna make you play better,” he said. “Having clean stuff, starting with a clean sheet every game, is going to make you more confident in yourself.”

Kesterson usually enjoys a nap in the hours leading up to each game. Right before kickoff, he takes a quiet minute to calm his nerves and say a prayer.

Off the field, he looks up to both his parents. His mom for instilling in him persistence in anything he undertakes along with kindness, and his dad for teaching him to never give up.

As senior class president, Kesterson said he feels fortunate to have the responsibility of improving school life for his classmates. He tries to make sure everyone feels loved and feels like Dixie High is the place they should be. He’s also part of Especially for Athletes, an organization designed to empower and inspire athletes to make a difference in the lives of others.

