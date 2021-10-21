No Filter: Exploring a day in the life of a Southern Utah zombie

ST. GEORGE — Halloween, with all the monsters and creatures creeping around, is Will Seaton’s favorite time of the year.

In this special Halloween episode of “No Filter” from October 2019, re-released in honor of spooky season, host Grady Sinclair takes his friend to track down the undead and find out what a day in the life of a zombie living in Southern Utah is really like.

Watch Grady and Will spend a day in the life of the undead in this week’s episode of “No Filter” in the media player above.

A basic day for ghoulish Brad starts the same as everybody else, drinking a cup of coffee and looking forward to a productive day at work at Canyon Media. That’s right, the undead need jobs too. And they give their all, putting the “dead” in “dead”icated employee.

“Sometimes you lose a limb here and there,” said Brad, but that’s fine, as long as nobody’s complaining to human resources.

Ben Lindquist, general manager of Canyon Media, is proud to be the first employer in Southern Utah to hire an actual zombie. He and Brad met during a hot yoga session, where Brad impressed him with his flexibility and work ethic.

However, is it really OK to hire a zombie in this day and age? Can they get along with coworkers and contribute to the company’s bottom line?

Although his colleagues are sometimes peeved by Brad leaving a trail of rotting flesh and blood through the hallways, on the walls and literally everything else he touches, they agree he’s generally a pretty likable guy.

“Most of us are all human beings, and we deserve to be treated with some kindness,” Seaton said.

But what happens when Sinclair and Seaton offer to give Brad a ride home? What horrors await them in zombie country? Watch this episode of “No Filter” and find out.

