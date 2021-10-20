Region 10 cross-country: Pine View girls, Cedar boys claim region titles

CEDAR CITY — The Cedar High boys and the Pine View girls won the respective Region 10 cross-country championships Tuesday afternoon in Cedar City.

Host team Cedar High had the top individual finishers in both the girls and boys varsity races, which were staged on a three-mile course at Bicentennial Park.

Cedar senior Carissa Hofeling finished the girls race in a personal-best time of 17:22.6. Cedar coach Greg Harris said he believes it may also be a school record.

“As far as we can tell, that is the fastest three-mile time ever from Cedar High, which is saying a lot,” Harris told St. George News after the meet.

“Carissa had a phenomenal race,” Harris added. “She has just gotten better and better throughout the season. She’s obviously in great shape right now, she knows how to race and she knows what she needs to do, every time she goes out there.”

Although Cedar had two of the top four finishers in the girls race, Pine View landed its top five runners in between the fifth and 14th spots, giving the Panthers 50 points total, six points better than Cedar’s runner-up score of 56. Pine View’s top finisher was junior Brooklyn Hill, who placed fifth overall with a time of 18:54.6.

Meanwhile, in the varsity boys race, junior Logan Peel of Cedar pulled away from Desert Hills’ Carson Wall down the stretch and won with a time of 15:04.5, also a personal best.

“Logan just went out and took care of business,” Harris said of Peel. “He actually ran a PR time today, which is pretty crazy, since he’s had so many really good races. But he did what he needed to do to win today, and to lead our team.”

Cedar’s top five runners placed among the top 11 spots, allowing the Reds to edge runner-up Desert Hills by three points, 36 to 39 (see the listing of the top 10 results at bottom of story).

“We had some guys step up and really bail us out,” Harris added. “DHills is incredible competition and they’ve been on top for most of the year, which really pushed us to get better.”

Harris said his team’s promising outlook is further evidenced by the fact that Cedar’s junior varsity teams both took first place.

Harris said his varsity athletes are looking forward to competing in next week’s state championship meet, which is scheduled for Oct. 27 at the 140-acre Salt Lake Regional Athletic Complex in the Rose Park area of Salt Lake City.

All seven Region 10 teams will be participating at state. The girls 4A race is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. and the 4A boys race at 2 p.m. For complete state meet schedule and other information, click here.

For the full results of Tuesday’s Region 10 meet, see the results page on athletic.net.

Region 10 cross-country results, top 10 girls

Carissa Hofeling, Cedar 17:22.6 Hailee Phillips, Snow Canyon 18:08.6 Sarah Ellis, Crimson Cliffs 18:35.3 Emma Page, Cedar 18:38.5 Brooklyn Hill, Pine View 18:54.6 Adri Baker, Pine View 19:00.8 Anneliese Fuller, Hurricane 19:08.8 Mayce Dalton, Cedar 19:11.9 Kailani Zufelt, Desert Hills 19:12.6 Addison Pettingill, Desert Hills 19:14.2

Region 10 cross-country championships, girls team results

Pine View, 50. Cedar, 56. Desert Hills, 70. Snow Canyon, 85. Hurricane, 139. Crimson Cliffs, 145. Dixie, 164.

Region 10 cross-country results, top 10 boys

Logan Peel, Cedar 15:04.5 Carson Wall, Desert Hills, 15:17.7 Spencer Smith, Snow Canyon 15:27.7 Christopher Boyer, Desert Hills 15:52.3 Payton Wilkins, Desert Hills 15:53.1 Caleb Simmerman, Cedar 15:54.4 Thomas Wirthlin, Crimson Cliffs 15:54.8 Justin Dodds, Cedar 15:55.3 Trey Despain, Pine View 15:57.8 Braxten Gifford, Cedar 16:05.6

Region 10 cross-country championships, boys team results

Cedar City, 36. Desert Hills, 39. Snow Canyon, 71. Crimson Cliffs, 110. Pine View, 131. Hurricane, 162. Dixie, 196.

