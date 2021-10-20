Aug. 22, 1932 – Oct. 17, 2021

Our father, Robert Gray Spear, passed away Oct. 17, 2021. He drifted off peacefully, his daughter, Barbara, comforting him through the end.

Dad lived a good, long life. He was born on Aug. 22, 1932, in Emmett, Idaho, to James Fitzhugh Lee Spear and Gladys Rosalie Gray. He was one of 13 children and the last one to leave this earthly realm. He was 89 years old.

Soon after getting married, Dad joined the Air Force (1952-1956) where he worked as an airplane mechanic and spent time overseas in Germany. Following his honorable discharge, he went into the construction trades, spending most of his professional life as a contractor building fences throughout central and southern California.

Dad was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a stake mission in Canoga Park, California, after his conversion. He held callings as a home teacher, an Elder’s Quorum president and a Sunday School president in Atwater, California. After Dad moved to Hurricane to be near his daughter, Ellen, he continued to serve as a faithful home teacher until dementia took over.

Dad was preceded in death by his two wives, Bette Ellen Seaman and Mary Ann DeMarlo, as well as his son Robert Marion. He is survived by four of his children, Ellen Marie Spear Mildenhall (Richard), Jon Bradley (Geneva), Barbara Rosalie, and Thomas Bruce (Susan). He also has two living stepdaughters, Jodi Montgomery Torske and Vicki Montgomery Woodbury. He has 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

At this time, we would like to extend our family’s heart-felt gratitude for the loving care that Dad received from the nurses and other staff at Hurricane Health and Rehabilitation. Dad was very happy there and we never had to worry about his well-being while in that facility. We also want to thank Hospice and Pineview Mortuary for the patience and compassion they showed our family as we have worked to put Dad’s funeral together. We will always be grateful.

This tribute from his niece, Marigold Ruff, captures the very essence of Dad:

I’ll always remember his gentle way, his smiling blue eyes, his kind heart, his suspenders, his baseball cap. He was put together in that consistent way that only old folks are put together: up and at ‘em every day, dressed and pressed and ready.

He was the grandparent I got to know the best.

Grandpa Bob was raised a country boy in Idaho, so naturally, he loved old country music. You would always catch him humming. He could sing circles around Johnny Cash when he wanted to. Grandpa was devoted to his faith and always spoke with a soft reverence.

Grandpa had a wicked sense of humor. I remember cry-laughing with him when Richard Simmons guest starred on Whose Line Is It Anyways, and cry-crying with him during the Santa episode of The Twilight Zone. He was so touched by that episode. I think of him every time I watch it.

He was a complicated man, there’s no doubt about that. And he meant so much to so many. I’m glad mom was there by your side when you went, Grandpa. She raced eight hours to be there in time and I like to think you waited until she could say goodbye. You are so loved and missed.