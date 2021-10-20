Police: U-turn attempt leads to rollover crash near SUU campus

CEDAR CITY — A driver’s attempt to make a U-turn on Wednesday morning led to a rollover crash near the Southern Utah University campus, police said.

The incident happened at approximately 7 a.m. on University Avenue at about 750 West. It involved two passenger vehicles, a white Dodge Charger and a gray Honda Accord.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Dustin Orton said both cars had been heading west on University Boulevard/Center Street at the time.

When the driver of the Dodge attempted to make a U-turn, the car was struck by the other vehicle, causing it to lose control and roll, Orton said, adding that the details of the crash are still under investigation. The Dodge ended up upside-down adjacent to the sidewalk on the north side of the street.

Nobody in either car had any injuries that needed medical attention, Orton said.

In addition to Cedar City Police, Cedar City Fire Department and Utah Highway Patrol also responded to the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

