Hunter Lee Schroff 

May 21, 1995 – Oct. 16, 2021

Passed on Oct. 16, 2021, at St George Regional Medical Center. He was born May 21, 1995, in Dixie Regional Hospital in St. George, Utah, to Benjamin Jay Schroff and Alyssa Bean Leaming. He was raised in Washington, Utah, went to school at Washington Elementary and Desert Hills High School.

He lived a simple life filled with music, movies and family. He was known for his love of ketchup and food. He loved the outdoors, fishing, 4-wheeling and camping.

He loved his family and best friend, his Grandpa Gordon. He loved his Grammy and Aunt Alicia. He was happiest when he got a #4 from Carl’s Jr. and a strawberry watermelon snow cone. He was the best swimmer and loved to scare all the lifeguards. But once he got into the water you couldn’t get him out without a little bribery. He always loved parties, and he was the life of every party. Most of all, he loved parties at Grandma Chevy’s house.

He is survived by parents, Alyssa Leaming, Brian Leaming; brothers, Easton Schroff nieces Eden and Braxton Leaming; sister, Oakley Leaming, all from Washington, Utah; grandparents, Lonnie Mathews of St. George, Utah, Lee and Jennifer Schroff of Magna, Utah, Pam Leaming of Washington, Utah, Kirk Leaming of Salina, Utah, Gordon and Teresa Bean of St. George, Utah, great-grandmothers, Shirley Roberts or St. George, Utah, and JoAnn Tolley of Nephi, Utah.

He was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Schroff; grandfather, William Mathews; great-grandmother, Delores Campbell; great-grandfathers, Maurice Tolley, JB Childers, John (Jack) Leaming; and Uncle Ted (Lux) Leaming.

We want to thank the nurses and staff at St. George Regional Medical Center for their love and care for Hunter.

The services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. at Spilsbury mortuary a visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 22 at 5-7 p.m. and prior to service at 8:30-9:30am.

Family and friends that are unable to attend are invited to view the funeral service by clicking on the link below.

http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/62389

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Hunter’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com