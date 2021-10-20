TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Oct. 22-24
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The Red Dirt Girls: Peace’d Together | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | SMILE: The Art is Watching | Admission: Free | Location: ART Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. | Artists of Washington | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry & Home Defense Fundamentals | Admission: $50 | Location: Utah Safe Company, 551 N. 1400 East, Suite 2, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $65 | Location: Hampton Inn St. George, 53 N. River Road, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | School of Rock | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m. to midnight | Red Rock Film Festival | Admission: $20-$500 | Location: Cedar Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon Road, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Silver Reef Ghost Nights | Admission: $7.50 | Location: Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée from 2-4 p.m.), 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Alfred Hitchcock’s The 39 Steps | Admission: $23 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Disney’s Beauty and the Beast | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Family
- Friday, 6:30-10:30 p.m. | Parents Night Out | Admission: $20-$45 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite C, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. | The Pumpkin Patch | Admission: $13 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Friday and Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. | Corn Maize & Farmland | Admission: $13 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Friday and Saturday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. | Sleepy Hollow Halloween | Admission: $10 | Location: Western Legacy Farm & Ranch, 1600 S. 160 West, Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Cedar City Aquatic Center Halloween Spooktacular | Admission: $4-$20 | Location: Cedar City Aquatic Center, 2090 W. Royal Hunte Drive, Cedar City.
- Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Scarecrow Walk & Haunted Canyon | Admission: Free | Location: Red Hills Desert Garden, 375 E. Red Hills Parkway, St. George.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. | Foodie Field Trip Walking Tour | Admission: $54 | Location: Pioneer Courthouse, 97 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 3-8 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Oktoberfest | Admission: $5 | Location: Iron Springs Resort, 3196 N. Iron Springs Road, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Hurricane Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Festival City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Festival City Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Saint George Market | Admission: Free | Location: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
Music
- Friday, 7-8 p.m. | LeitoVoices! | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Star Metal | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Laurie Cook & The Heat | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 7-8 p.m. | Patrick Mason | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | River House | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive #24, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | The 8EEZ Band | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 7:30-9 p.m. | DSU Homecoming Concert & Fireworks Show | Admission: Free | Location: DSU Encampment Mall, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Friday Dance Night | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: The One & Only, 64 N. 800 East #2, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-11 p.m. | Field of Screams | Admission: $20-$30 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to midnight | Fiesta Fright | Admission: $15.95-$19.95 | Location: Fiesta Fun Family Fun Center, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 3-6 p.m. | Hocus Focus | Admission: Free | Location: Historic Downtown, Main Street, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 5-10 p.m. | Juan 106 FM Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Vernon Worthen Park, 300 S. 400 East, St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 1-2 p.m. | Lauren McCluskey Memorial Walk | Admission: Free | Location: Eccles Coliseum, 99 S. 1100 West, Cedar City.
- Friday, 3-10 p.m. | Golf for Kids Glow-in-the-Dark Tournament | Admission: $150-$500 | Location: Coral Canyons Golf Course, 1925 N. Canyon Greens Drive, Washington City.
- Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | UTV Takeover | Admission: $50-$120 | Location: Sand Hollow State Park, 3351 S. Sand Hollow Road, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Zion Gravel Bike Race | Admission: $89-$139 | Location: Ruby Rider Ranch, Apple Valley.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Triathlon | Admission: $95-$160 | Location: Quail Creek State Park, 472 N. 5300 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. | Walk to End Alzheimer’s | Admission: Free | Location: Ovation Sienna Hills, 1525 E. Ovation Place, Washington City.
- Saturday, 9-10 a.m. | Outdoor Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 6:30-8 p.m. | Bowling Pin Shoot | Admission: $7 | Location: Rowdy’s Range, 610 N. Industrial Road, St. George.
- Saturday, 6:30-8 p.m. | Yoga Under the Stars | Admission: $15 | Location: The Resort at Stucki Farms, 5015 S. Cattail Way, Washington City.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Neon Night Run | Admission: $10-$50 | Location: Grandpa’s Pond, 350 N. 3700 West, Hurricane.
