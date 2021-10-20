‘A tribute to the community’: Ashley HomeStore celebrates 30 years in business with storewide sale

Stock image | Photo by evgenyatamanenko/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The locally owned and operated Ashley HomeStore in St. George is celebrating 30 years in business with a special sale to show customers how much they appreciate their decades of support.

Don’t miss your chance to save up to 30% storewide on the latest styles and most popular brands. The Ashley HomeStore showroom on Red Cliffs Drive will be open special hours Thursday, 3-8 p.m., with special doorbuster deals for the first 30 shoppers.

“We’ve never really done a sale like this before,” owner Todd Pendleton said. “This is our time to say thanks to the community for everything they’ve done for us. Let us pass the savings on to you and make it really easy to buy furniture right now.”

The Pendleton family has been selling furniture in Southern Utah for 30 years. The furniture industry has changed with the times, and many other companies have come and gone. Pendleton said that for any business to keep its doors open and continue growing after three decades, there are two key ingredients: good products and a lot of community support.

Ashley HomeStore is the leading home furnishings retailer in North America and operates more than 1,000 stores nationwide, all owned and managed by people who live in the communities they serve. The St. George location is the No. 1 furniture store in Southern Utah, Pendleton said.

In a day and age when you can order just about anything online and have it shipped directly to your door, having a brick-and-mortar store with local employees and owners is more unique than ever before.

“For us, the sale is just as much about our business and celebrating surviving and thriving as it is about thanking the community that makes it possible,” Pendleton said. “Small businesses are under attack. For our business to be family-run for 30 years is pretty awesome, and it’s a tribute to the community.”

Designing the ideal living space is a big investment. Decorating will never be easy, but the right furniture in the right room has the potential to completely transform your home. And being able to find those perfect pieces and accents within your budget is even better. The design experts at the Ashley HomeStore are trained to help customers discover great pieces at great prices to make dream spaces into reality.

Along with furniture, the Ashley HomeStore carries one of the largest selections of home décor in the industry. From holiday trinkets and seasonal pieces to modern looks and classic styles, you’ll find something to suit every room. They are committed to being your trusted partner and style leader.

“Let us help you get the living space you’re wanting,” Pendleton said. “Nothing makes us happier than turning a house into a home you love.”

