Grand Canyon North Rim transitions to day-use; officials announce other important dates

The North Rim of the Grand Canyon in the background as tourists hike along the South Rim in Grand Canyon, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2005 | Associated Press file photo by Rick Hossman, St. George News

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park’s North Rim began the transition to day-use operations on Saturday.

According to a press release from the National Park Service, the Grand Canyon Lodge is now closed, and limited visitor services will be available. Visitors exploring the North Rim should plan to be self-sufficient and bring enough food and water for the day.

The North Rim campground will accept reservations through Oct. 31 and will close for the season on Nov. 1. Visitors wishing to reserve campsites for next year can access reservations on Nov. 15 at 8 a.m. MST for reservations in May 2022. Campsite reservations can be made six months in advance on a rolling basis.

The entrance gate on state Route 67, which provides vehicular access to the North Rim, will be closed Nov. 30 at 5 p.m., or after the first major snowstorm if prior to that date.

Visitors should also anticipate the following changes:

The North Rim Visitor Center, operated by the Grand Canyon Conservancy, and the Roaring Springs Overlook Kiosk are now closed.

The Camper/General Store will offer limited groceries and retail items while supplies last. Operational hours will be from Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Nov. 30 or when SR-67 closes, whichever occurs first.

The self-serve gas station, including diesel, will be available for as long as SR-67 is open. It will only accept credit and debit cards.

After Oct. 31, water will only be available at the North Rim Backcountry Information Center at the North Rim Administration Building.

The North Rim Backcountry Information Center will close for the season on Nov. 1.

All visitors traveling to the North Rim should be prepared for winter driving conditions on SR-67 and throughout the park. Snow, ice and rain are common during this time of year. Please call Arizona Highway Information to check road conditions: 1-888-411-ROAD (7623).

Year-round lodging, food services and fuel are located 45 miles north of the North Rim at Jacob Lake. Additional lodging and guest services are available in Fredonia, Arizona, and Kanab, Utah.

For more information on travel planning to the North Rim, visit the park website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.