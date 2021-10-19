Traffic alert: Motorists advised to avoid SR-14 in Cedar Canyon due to icy conditions, vehicle crash

Stock image | Photo by LeManna/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Motorists are advised to avoid state Route 14, which is being closed Tuesday morning due to icy conditions and at least one crash.

“Roads are icy and dangerous,” Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Randy Riches told Cedar City News just before 9 a.m., noting that Cedar Canyon is closed to eastbound traffic at the mouth of the canyon.

Meanwhile, westbound traffic on SR-14 is also advised to avoid traveling through the area, Riches added.

“We aren’t able to get our troopers up the canyon to close it down yet.”

Snowplows have been dispatched to help clear the roadways.

Crash

SR 14 at MP 18 (16 Mi E of Cedar City), Iron Co.

Est. Clearance Time: 9:15 AM

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7dBTO — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) October 19, 2021

This is a developing story.

