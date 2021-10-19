Traffic alert: Motorists advised to avoid SR-14 in Cedar Canyon due to icy conditions, vehicle crash

Written by Jeff Richards
October 19, 2021
Stock image | Photo by LeManna/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Motorists are advised to avoid state Route 14, which is being closed Tuesday morning due to icy conditions and at least one crash.

“Roads are icy and dangerous,” Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Randy Riches told Cedar City News just before 9 a.m., noting that Cedar Canyon is closed to eastbound traffic at the mouth of the canyon.

Meanwhile, westbound traffic on SR-14 is also advised to avoid traveling through the area, Riches added.

“We aren’t able to get our troopers up the canyon to close it down yet.”

Snowplows have been dispatched to help clear the roadways.

This is a developing story.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jeff Richards, a native of Salt Lake City with family roots in Panguitch, lived in Moab for 20 years before joining St. George News in 2017. Jeff is a longtime journalist and secondary school teacher. He and his wife Penny are the parents of five daughters. They also have two young grandsons. Jeff and his family enjoy swimming, camping, sightseeing, reading, and taking pictures.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @stgnews@moabjeff@stgnewssports

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!