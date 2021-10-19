WeCanAct Liberty Conference gathers freedom-loving patriots, nationally recognized speakers in Salt Lake City

Stock image | Photo by RomoloTavani/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — If you’re concerned about election fraud, loss of religious liberty, medical tyranny or any of the myriad issues afflicting the United States today, the Western Conservative Action Network is offering the answers you seek – and the tools to take action.

Organizers of the upcoming WeCANAct Liberty Conference believe it’s time for patriots to act in order to save the country they love, and they are inviting citizens to gather Oct. 22-23 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City and learn how to take back their freedom.

WeCANAct is a grassroots organization created by longtime members of the Republican Party from throughout the Intermountain West. They started with a minimal budget and the grand vision of enlightening citizens in an age of censorship and misinformation. Event chair Teena Porter Horlacher said the conference promises to be both educational and empowering, both uplifting and eye-opening.

“We could have started small, but we decided to go big because we wanted as many people as possible to hear this message,” Horlacher said. “As long as our liberty is at risk, we will continue to do these events.”

Registration and the exhibit hall opens at 8 a.m. both days. Speakers will start at noon.

The roster of 40 speakers includes retired Army Gen. Michael Flynn, Arizona state Sens. Wendy Rogers and Sonny Borelli, Stanford-educated lawyer and physician Dr. Simone Gold, media personality Katie Hopkins and radio host Kate Dalley. Messages will focus on election fraud, medical tyranny, human trafficking, the corruption of Hollywood, critical race theory, the ongoing crisis at the Mexican border, Big Tech censorship and media fraud.

“I’m excited for all of our speakers,” Horlacher said. “Every single speaker has been chosen carefully, and they have a message to share that is very powerful.”

The conference will also feature a “Profiles in Courage” panel highlighting everyday people from cities and towns across the West who have stood against tyranny amid unconstitutional mandates and restrictions. Upholding the Constitution and returning to God serve as the foundation of every message.

“We must fight the good fight, the smart fight and the right fight against the socialist, communist, Marxist ideologies that now permeate our government, our schools and the mainstream media,” Horlacher said.

The WeCANAct Liberty Conference is more than just a rally. Every speaker will share action items that audience members can use to create change in their communities, cities and states.

“We’re highly motivated to get people the real information so they can make better decisions in their lives,” Horlacher said. “If their employer is trying to force them to get a vaccine, they’ll know exactly what they need to do. If they don’t want to mask their children, they’ll know exactly what they need to do.”

Event organizers hope that every person who attends the conference leaves the convention center no longer acting in fear, Horlacher said. Instead, they’ll be armed with truth and empowered to spread messages of freedom.

General admission to the WeCANAct Liberty Conference starts at $89 per person. Limited VIP seating is available for $269. VIP tickets include lunch on both days and a free four-day defensive handgun course at Front Sight Firearms Training Institute, a 550-acre facility in Pahrump, Nevada.

Attendees who purchase a general admission ticket before Monday will receive lunch on both days and the complimentary handgun training course for $169. Register online using the promotional code “LIBERTY” to save $50.

Tickets grant access to all speakers on both days and the exhibit hall. Those unable to attend in person may purchase access to the live stream for $69. Anyone who purchases an in-person ticket will be given a web link to go back and rewatch the conference.

To reserve your place at the WeCAN Act Liberty Conference, visit the event website or text “WECAN” to 53445.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

Event details

What: WeCANAct Liberty Conference.

When: Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22-23, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Salt Palace Convention Center, 100 S. West Temple, Salt Lake City.

Tickets: $69 live stream access; $89 general admission; $169 general admission with lunch; $269 VIP seating.

Resources: Website.

