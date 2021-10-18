Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Written by or for St. George News
October 18, 2021
A private parking sign in front a motel across the street from the Boulevard Office Building warning trespassing vehicles will be towed, St. George, Utah, Oct. 15, 2021 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday to Sunday, Oct. 16-17.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

3 ejected, 1 pregnant passenger killed in rollover on Beryl Highway

Dodge Ram pickup truck is destroyed in rollover crash on North Beryl Highway that left a passenger dead, Iron County, Utah, Oct. 15, 2021 | Photo courtesy of the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A pregnant woman was killed in a rollover crash north of Enterprise in Iron County late Friday night, while two other occupants were transported to the hospital, one by helicopter, with serious injuries.

Read complete story here.

Atkinville day; a ‘one-family village’ and polygamist refuge 

FEATURE – Where Sun River is today once stood a “one-family village.”

Unfortunately, there are practically no traces left of the little village on the landscape. The only reminders for today’s visitors are a monument erected by descendants of the family who established the town next to the Sun River clubhouse and the name of a park where another plaque dedicated to the memory of these hardy, early Dixie pioneers will soon stand.

Read complete story here.

Santa Clara pursuit ends in arrest when rider crashes motorcycle on Sunset Boulevard

Overlay with stock image of police lights and file photo of Santa Clara-Ivins patrol vehicle, Santa Clara, Utah, March 2, 2021 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A police chase that started in Santa Clara last week ended in an arrest when the suspect lost control of the motorcycle he was riding and crashed into a car on Sunset Boulevard.

Read complete story here.

Construction of parking structure for new Washington County Administration Building prompts closure of old parking lot

The parking lot between the Washington County Administration Building and Boulevard Office Building on 200 East is set to be closed at construction begins on a new parking structure that will replace the current parking lot, St. George, Utah, Oct. 15, 2021 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Work is set to begin on a parking garage Monday in downtown St. George for the new Washington County Administration Building, resulting in the closure of the Administration Building’s parking lot.

Read complete story here.

Suspect in jail facing felony robbery charge following alleged attack on 700 South

Stock image | Photo by Carl Ballou/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News.

ST. GEORGE — A suspect currently on pretrial release on two open assault cases was arrested Thursday evening and booked into jail on a felony robbery charge following an altercation in which the suspect reportedly attacked an individual in St. George and demanded his money.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories below.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Press releases and news tips may be sent to [email protected]

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!