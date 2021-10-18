Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

A private parking sign in front a motel across the street from the Boulevard Office Building warning trespassing vehicles will be towed, St. George, Utah, Oct. 15, 2021 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday to Sunday, Oct. 16-17.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — A pregnant woman was killed in a rollover crash north of Enterprise in Iron County late Friday night, while two other occupants were transported to the hospital, one by helicopter, with serious injuries.

Read complete story here.

FEATURE – Where Sun River is today once stood a “one-family village.”

Unfortunately, there are practically no traces left of the little village on the landscape. The only reminders for today’s visitors are a monument erected by descendants of the family who established the town next to the Sun River clubhouse and the name of a park where another plaque dedicated to the memory of these hardy, early Dixie pioneers will soon stand.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — A police chase that started in Santa Clara last week ended in an arrest when the suspect lost control of the motorcycle he was riding and crashed into a car on Sunset Boulevard.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — Work is set to begin on a parking garage Monday in downtown St. George for the new Washington County Administration Building, resulting in the closure of the Administration Building’s parking lot.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — A suspect currently on pretrial release on two open assault cases was arrested Thursday evening and booked into jail on a felony robbery charge following an altercation in which the suspect reportedly attacked an individual in St. George and demanded his money.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories below.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.