Cedar City mayor’s positive COVID-19 test prompts postponement of debate

Cedar City Mayor Maile Wilson-Edwards, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Maile Wilson-Edwards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Cedar City Mayor Maile Wilson-Edwards has tested positive for COVID-19, she announced Saturday on Facebook.

In a post made from her personal Facebook account, Wilson-Edwards said that she and her husband Jayson, along with their baby daughter, had all tested positive the evening before and were experiencing different symptoms and varying levels of severity.

“As of right now, we are going to be at home quarantining together until we are not symptomatic anymore,” she said during a short video clip that was included in the post.

Wilson-Edwards added that they will continue to work with medical professionals to receive “guidance on what to do in order to keep both our family and our community safe.”

Monday morning, Wilson-Edwards told Cedar City News she and her family continue to experience varied symptoms of the virus.

“We do feel fortunate that we have been able to manage our symptoms from home,” she said. “We are continuing to take it one day at a time.”

With general election ballots expected to go out in the mail this week, Wilson-Edwards said the timing of their illnesses is particularly inconvenient.

“This is literally the worst possible time for COVID to hit all of us,” she said.

Wilson-Edwards is running for a third term as mayor, while facing a challenge from Garth O. Green in the nonpartisan race.

The mayor’s announcement precludes her from being physically present at the upcoming debate event scheduled to take place Tuesday evening on the Southern Utah University Campus. The event is being conducted by SUU’s Michael O. Leavitt Center for Politics and Public Service.

Event organizers said on Monday that the first part of the debate featuring the four City Council candidates will still take place as scheduled, with a candidate meet-and-greet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by the debate starting at 6 p.m. The event will take place inside the Church Auditorium, located in the Sharwan Smith Student Center.

Meanwhile, the mayoral portion of the debate has tentatively been rescheduled for next week, with the exact date and time to be announced later, organizers said Monday afternoon.

Tuesday night’s Cedar City Council candidate debate is scheduled to be streamed live on the Michael O. Leavitt Center for Politics and Public Service’s Facebook page.

