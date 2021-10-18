July 14, 1926 – Oct. 14, 2021

Connie Gardner, 95, passed at 4:25 on Thursday, Oct. 14. Born July 14, 1926 in Preston, Idaho, to Joseph Edwin Cole and Gwendolyn Evans and married Joseph Charles Gardner Oct. 22, 1946 in Boise, Idaho.

She grew up in Northern Cache Valley in Idaho. She was a very involved teacher lastly of reading in Dixie Middle School. Her lifelong interests were hunting and flyfishing an avid outdoorswoman.

Her three children survive her: Delma Lynn Babcock of Texas, and Washington, Connie LeAn Jensen of Boulder City, Nevada, and Joseph Charles Gardner Jr. of St George.

She is also survived by her seven grandchildren she loved dearly.

She is preceded by her husband, siblings and parents.

There will be a viewing on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, 10 a.m., at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 South Bluff Street, Saint George, Utah.

The graveside service and interment will follow at the Saint George City cemetery.

Her son asks in lieu of flowers plant a tree fitting for her outdoors interests.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 South Bluff Street, Saint George, Utah, 435-673-2454.

