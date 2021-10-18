Oct. 2, 2021

Brian L. Rasmussen, 89, passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of Oct. 2, 2021. Brian grew up in Provo, Utah, and graduated from BYU. He joined the Air Force, served four years, and was an Airman First Class. On flying status, he was assigned to electronic counter measures command during the Korean War.

Brian attended medical school in Maryland. He then moved back to Utah, to complete his residency at the University of Utah where he was chief resident in general surgery and was on the faculty. Subsequently he entered private practice and practiced general surgery, chiefly at St. Mark’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. He was a well-respected surgeon.

With his extensive education, impeccable surgical skills, and dedication to his profession and to his patients, he saved many lives and extended the lives of many by surgically treating their diseases and impairments of health.

Brian volunteered his medical expertise at the Doctors’ Volunteer Clinic in St. George, Utah, for eight years. He was dedicated to medical research and was the author of four publications. He additionally coauthored five publications.

While at BYU Brian married Margaret Brklacich, with whom he had three children: Valerie (Macris), Leslie, and William (Anna). He lost Margaret to cancer after 34 years of marriage. Many years later he married Eva Williams Conrad. They had a loving relationship. They loved living life together and had many adventures during their 28 years of marriage. Brian and Eva loved animals and had many pets through the years.

They cared and provided for their needs and loved them deeply.

Brian is survived by his three children, three grandchildren, and Eva’s son Jake. He also leaves behind his beloved wife Eva, who is left with a hole in her heart and in their home. Brian requested no services.

