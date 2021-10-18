Bonnie C. Ence Parry Murdock

June 17, 1930 – Oct. 11, 2021

Bonnie Murdock, 91, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Oct. 11, 2021. On June 17, 1930, after a race with the Stork on the gravel Lund Hwy Road, she was born in the Cedar City Hospital to Mel and Grace Ence.

Bonnie was the second child of four. Douglas and Eugene were the brothers that picked on her and Darryl was the much younger brother that she picked on and babysat.

Bonnie spent the first seven years of her life in Cedar City, the next five years in St. George, then returned to Cedar when she was 12. Upon returning to Cedar, she met who would be her lifelong best friend, Karlyn Bauer. She attended and graduated from Cedar High School in 1948.

While in school she made and kept additional lifelong friends that she still talked to regularly. In school she was active in sports and played basketball and volleyball.

On Oct. 28, 1948, she married Edward “Corry” Parry, who coincidently happened to be best friends with Karlyn’s husband. The two couples spent their time together building cabins, fishing, playing cards, going on trips and raising their families. In 1952, Bonnie and Corry moved to Las Vegas where they raised their two children: Michael and Brenda. Corry died in 1980, leaving Bonnie a widow for 17 years.

In 1997, Gerald Murdock, a widower himself, who Bonnie had dated when she was a teenager, looked her up. They picked up where they left off so many years ago and were married Nov. 29, 1997. They built a home and lived in Springdale, Utah. Gerry spoiled her and showed her the world, literally. They spent their golden years traveling the world.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her husbands: Corry Parry and Gerald Murdock; son, Michael Parry; son-in-law, Dan Jay Huntsman; brother, Gene Ence; and parents, Mel and Grace Ence. She leaves behind her daughter, Brenda VanNatta; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at 12:30 p.m., with a visitation prior at 11 a.m., at the Virgin River Ward Chapel, 1584 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale, Utah. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery, 685 North main Street, Cedar City, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit Metcalf Mortuary’s website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences and funeral listings.