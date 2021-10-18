‘Become a champion’: Join the fight and raise funds for the St. George Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Walk to End Alzheimer’s, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of the Alzheimer’s Association Utah Chapter, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The Alzheimer’s Association invites residents of southwest Utah and nearby communities to unite Saturday in a movement to reclaim the future for millions by participating in the 2021 St. George Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

“We want a world without Alzheimer’s and all forms of dementia,” said Lauren Willie, Southwest Utah regional manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Utah Chapter. “Become a champion in the fight to end Alzheimer’s.”

The fundraising walk will be held at the Ovation Sienna Hills retirement community, located at 1525 E. Ovation Place in Washington City. Donations are used to provide care and support services to people living with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers in the local area.

The 2-mile walk is open to all ages and welcomes both strollers and wheelchairs. There’s no fee to register, but every participant is asked to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer’s. Participants may register for the walk as individuals, join an established team or volunteer to be a team captain and fundraising leader.

The Alzheimer’s Association provides easy tools for walkers to share the event and rally donations through email and social media. Donations are also welcomed from those who can’t attend.

Event organizers will implement safety protocols including social distancing, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. Masks will be available on site. Those who would rather stay in their own neighborhood can still engage in many “walk from home” experiences through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app.

Festivities begin at 9 a.m., and the walk will start immediately following the Promise Garden ceremony at 10 a.m. Along with banners offering Alzheimer’s facts and resources, the Promise Garden is dotted with hundreds of colorful nylon flowers, each signifying a personal connection to the disease.

“There’s a big toll that it takes on family members and friends as they become caregivers to those with Alzheimer’s and other dementia,” Willie said. “We want to be part of a solution in the community.”

All registered participants will receive a flower to plant in the Promise Garden and should choose the color that best represents their connection to Alzheimer’s. Blue represents someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia, while purple is for those who have lost a loved one to the disease. Yellow represents someone who is currently supporting or caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s, and orange is for those who support the cause.

Nationwide, Alzheimer’s affects more than 5 million people age 65 and older. Chances are that nearly everyone knows someone living with Alzheimer’s or who has lost a loved one to the disease.

Willie said that over the next five years, the number of residents over age 65 in southwest Utah’s five-county area will increase by 10%. The Alzheimer’s Association Utah Chapter works closely with elected officials and community organizations to advocate for and lend a voice to the aging population.

“We want to make sure that we’re collaborating and connecting and setting our community up to be even more apt to assist those living with Alzheimer’s,” she added.

Held in more than 600 cities and towns every year, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the largest national event organized to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. It has been a tradition in St. George for over 20 years. Despite the event going virtual in 2020, the community raised more than $24,000.

The Alzheimer’s Association Utah Chapter is the premier source of information and support for more than 34,000 Utahns living with Alzheimer’s or dementia as well as their families and caregivers. The Southern Utah office provides online educational programs and virtual caregiver support groups at no cost to the community. Caregivers and relatives are encouraged to reach out to the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 helpline for expert answers and resources.

To register for the St. George walk or donate, visit the Alzheimer’s Association website.

Event details

What: St. George Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

When: Saturday, Oct. 23 at 9 a.m.

Where: Ovation Sienna Hills, 1525 E. Ovation Place, Washington City.

Tickets: Free.

Resources: Website.

