‘We realize the timing is complex’: Agibly postpones fall Senior Expo slated to feature activities, resources

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — From bone density checks to cardio drumming, older adults and caregivers will be able to explore what others are doing to stay healthy and active when the largest age-related care event in the area – the Senior Expo by Agibly – returns to Southern Utah.

The Senior Expo will be held Oct. 20-21, 2022, at the Dixie Convention Center. The expo was previously scheduled for this month, but Agibly recently announced they were postponing due to the pandemic. Upcoming expos in Layton, Sandy and Las Vegas have also been moved to 2022.

Event organizers released the following statement:

“After careful consideration, we have decided to postpone our fall 2021 senior expos. With the well-being of our specific audience in mind and the escalating environment, we felt it was the prudent thing to do – even though we were working with the health department and taking precautions to make our event safe. We realize the timing is complex and apologize for the inconvenience.”

The expo will be free to attend and offer a fun, vibrant environment. Kirk Koenen, senior marketing manager for Agibly, said older adults often worry about being taken advantage of, and with that in mind, organizers have gone to great lengths to ensure the resources provided by vendors are informational rather than advertorial.

“We’re really trying to create an experience for older adults where they can come and engage with other seniors, get to know caregivers and see what’s available in their area as far as resources.”

The Senior Expo isn’t just for older adults but caregivers too. Get the support you need from knowledgeable local providers, and make a few new friends while you’re there.

Next year’s expo will offer more activities than ever before, including bingo, pickleball, massages, cooking demonstrations and even a vintage car show. Everyone who attends will receive a free swag bag, and prizes will be given away hourly. Sponsors include Intermountain Healthcare, SelectHealth, Humana and the Ovation Sienna Hills retirement community.

Along with fun activities, Koenen said that many older adults rely on the senior expo for health screenings, community resources and other information. Wellness offerings include COVID-19 vaccinations, heart health checks, vision screenings, blood sugar tests, flu shots, blood pressure and BMI screenings, dental checks, diabetes and sleep apnea screenings, medication reviews and one-on-one planning sessions with an Agibly care advisor.

Agibly care advisors specialize in creating plans that connect older adults and their caregivers with relevant resources and care professionals in their local area. Care plans may include health care referrals, retirement planning resources, Medicare and Medicaid assistance, funeral pre-planning services, and information on community senior programs, veterans benefits and low-cost housing.

Caregivers can also meet with a care advisor to build a comprehensive plan for their aging loved ones. Care plans from Agibly are highly personalized to each individual’s needs, taking into account their insurance coverage and other financial resources they may have.

“Whether they need someone to clean their house or in-home medical visits, we have those resources there if they want a personal introduction,” Koenen said. “They can do all of that at the expo for free.”

Agibly empowers older adults to live comfortably, capably and sociably. They have been organizing expos for older adults since 2016. Their first event in the St. George market in January 2020 was attended by over 3,500 seniors and caregivers.

If you need immediate answers to age-related questions, visit Agibly.com or call 1-833-4-AGIBLY. For questions pertaining specifically to the Senior Expo by Agibly, reach out to [email protected].

