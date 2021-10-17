Sunny Side with Cindy: Discovering the festive magic of the Jubilee of Trees fundraising gala

SOUTHERN UTAH — A beloved tradition in the community for over 35 years, the Jubilee of Trees celebrates the magic of the holidays while giving back to worthy medical causes through the Intermountain Foundation at St. George Regional Hospital.

In her new show “Sunny Side with Cindy,” Sunny 101.5 morning show host Cindy Olson celebrates the people who make our community a better place to live. To get into the holiday spirit, she invited event organizer Katie Erbe for a fireside chat at Canyon Media headquarters in St. George.

Learn more about the magical Jubilee of Trees fundraiser in this episode of “Sunny Side with Cindy” in the media player above.

The Jubilee of Trees showcases beautifully adorned Christmas trees and wreaths created by local designers, artists, individuals, businesses and community groups. Additional attractions include live holiday entertainment and seasonal merchants.

After going virtual in 2020, the Jubilee of Trees is returning to the Dixie Convention Center Nov. 18-20. The proceeds from each year’s event benefit different medical needs in the community. This time around, it’s all about celebrating the magic of children and raising money for children’s services at Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital.

“That really is the heartbeat of Intermountain Healthcare’s vision, which is the expertise of Primary Children’s specialists close to home,” Erbe said. “And so it’s the right care at the right time at the right place to all of the children in the region.”

Olson and Erbe were joined by Diana Clark, whose 6-year-old daughter, Raynie, was diagnosed with leukemia in December 2019 and underwent treatment at the hospital.

“It’s like a friendship immediately when you walk in there,” Clark said. “You’re in the worst time of your life, but they’re not only there to give you medical care; they’re there to care for you and build relationships.”

Clark said Raynie is doing much better today, and her story can be followed on social media using the hashtag #RainbowsforRaynie.

Get involved with the Jubilee of Trees by volunteering. Sign up by contacting event organizers at [email protected]. To make a donation, visit the St. George Regional Hospital Foundation website. Additionally, you can bid on trees during the virtual auction.

