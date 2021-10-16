Construction of parking structure for new Washington County Administration Building prompts closure of old parking lot

Written by Mori Kessler
October 16, 2021

ST. GEORGE — Work is set to begin on a parking garage Monday in downtown St. George for the new Washington County Administration Building, resulting in the closure of the Administration Building’s parking lot.

The parking lot between the Washington County Administration Building and Boulevard Office Building on 200 East is set to be closed at construction begins on a new parking structure that will replace the current parking lot, St. George, Utah, Oct. 15, 2021 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

The new parking structure is being built over the existing parking lot on 200 East set between the Washington County Administrative Building and Boulevard Office Building.

This will require those who have used the old parking lot to adapt to alternative arrangements, according to a press release from the county.

Once completed, the new parking structure will serve the County Administration Building, as well as the downtown area where parking is already at a premium at times.

“We hope that our citizens and employees will understand this is for the betterment of the county as a whole because parking is a struggle in the St. George Main Street area,” Washington County Administrator Nichole Felshaw said during a July 2020 meeting of the Washington County Commission.

Work on the new parking structure is anticipated to last 10 months and will be completed before the new County Administration Building which is expected to be finished in late 2022.

A private parking sign in front a motel across the street from the Boulevard Office Building warning trespassing vehicles will be towed, St. George, Utah, Oct. 15, 2021 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

Although the parking lot between the Boulevard and Administration Buildings will be closed during the construction period, the following alternative will be available:

  • The parking lot on the corner of 200 East and St. George Boulevard (adjacent to the Washington County Boulevard Office Building) remains open.
  • Washington County is turning the south side of the Administration Building into a small parking lot.
  • Downtown St. George offers several other public parking options, including the Main Street Parking Garage.

Visitors are also advised to note where they can and cannot park, as private parking lots across the street from the pending construction zone are being marked with signs warning of trespassing vehicles being towed.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He enjoys photography and won an award for photojournalism from the Society of Professional Journalists for a 2018 photo of a bee inspector removing ferals bees from a Washington City home. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @MoriKessler@STGnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!