Construction of parking structure for new Washington County Administration Building prompts closure of old parking lot

ST. GEORGE — Work is set to begin on a parking garage Monday in downtown St. George for the new Washington County Administration Building, resulting in the closure of the Administration Building’s parking lot.

The new parking structure is being built over the existing parking lot on 200 East set between the Washington County Administrative Building and Boulevard Office Building.

This will require those who have used the old parking lot to adapt to alternative arrangements, according to a press release from the county.

Once completed, the new parking structure will serve the County Administration Building, as well as the downtown area where parking is already at a premium at times.

“We hope that our citizens and employees will understand this is for the betterment of the county as a whole because parking is a struggle in the St. George Main Street area,” Washington County Administrator Nichole Felshaw said during a July 2020 meeting of the Washington County Commission.

Work on the new parking structure is anticipated to last 10 months and will be completed before the new County Administration Building which is expected to be finished in late 2022.

Although the parking lot between the Boulevard and Administration Buildings will be closed during the construction period, the following alternative will be available:

The parking lot on the corner of 200 East and St. George Boulevard (adjacent to the Washington County Boulevard Office Building) remains open.

Washington County is turning the south side of the Administration Building into a small parking lot.

Downtown St. George offers several other public parking options, including the Main Street Parking Garage.

Visitors are also advised to note where they can and cannot park, as private parking lots across the street from the pending construction zone are being marked with signs warning of trespassing vehicles being towed.

