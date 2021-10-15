July 17, 1932 – Oct. 11, 2021

Waldo Harrison Adams, 89, passed away Oct. 11, 2021, at home in St George Utah. Waldo was born July 17, 1932, in Martin Kentucky to Winfred and Clora Adams and the oldest of eight children.

Waldo is survived by his wife Kathy married on December 26, 2007 in Mesquite Nevada and his siblings, Ralph, Ed, Charles, Margaret, Barbara, Tom & Esta and his eight Children, 11 Grandkids and 13 Great Grandkids.

In 1950 Waldo enlisted in the US Navy and served in the Korean War as a radio operator. After being discharged he settled in California and started a family. Working at McDonnel Douglas for numerous years as a graphic artist he finally followed his dream and started his own Advertising business, Adams & Associates, in 1966 and was very successful at what he did.

Waldo’s love of the ocean, fishing, diving, traveling and of course golf found him outdoors as much as possible while trying to juggle family and business. Starting off with a 16’ Glaspar inboard for water skiing and fishing and throughout the years progressing to a 65’ Marquesa and finally settling on his favorite vessel the 42’ Kingfisher. He could be found on the weekends somewhere on the ocean with family and friends doing what he loved. During the week he could be found playing golf for there were no crowds. He also loved to travel and never knowing where he was at times he could be found in the Tropics, Europe or snow skiing in various locations throughout the world.

After selling his business and being the entrepreneur he was, Real Estate became his passion and again he excelled and there was not a loan he could not close or a deal he would walk away from.

In 1994 Waldo started having problems with his vision developing Macular Degeneration. He finally stopped driving in 1996 while living in the desert during the construction of another dream of his, development of a housing project, lakes, polo grounds and of a golf course.

Moving to St George in 2008 he continued doing real estate loans but at a little slower pace. After moving 4 times while living here he finally built a home where they settled in and loved the views. Waldo also started going to Shepard of the Hills United Methodist Church in 2015 and was baptized by Reverend Michael Chamness and always had questions for Michael regarding the bible and he loved the Book of Revelations.

Funeral Services will be held at Pine View Mortuary on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 11 a.m. located at 566 N Mall Dr, St George Utah 84790.

The family would like to thank everyone for all their Love, Support and Condolences during this time.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Visit www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.