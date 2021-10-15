Girls soccer playoffs: Canyon View advances in 3A; Parowan, Beaver make 2A quarterfinals

Canyon View vs. Summit Academy, 3A girls soccer state playoffs, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 13, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
CEDAR CITY — Two high school girls soccer teams in Iron County advanced in their respective state playoff brackets on Wednesday. First, the Canyon View Falcons shut out Summit Academy in the 3A bracket. A few hours later, the Parowan Rams defeated Gunnison Valley in similar fashion to advance in the 2A classification’s bracket.
Both contests were played on Southern Utah University’s football field, as the soccer pitches at both Canyon View and Parowan High were still covered with snow from Tuesday’s snowstorm.
Canyon View 7, Summit Academy 0
Led by freshman Bethanee Vargas’s hat trick, the No. 2 seeded Canyon View Falcons shut out the 15th-seeded Summit Academy Bears in Wednesday’s second-round game of the 3A playoffs in Cedar City.
“The weather yesterday made it interesting,” Canyon View coach Steven Newman said. “It limited our practice, and we were unsure when and where we would play. I was concerned our very young team would be nervous.”
Newman said his concerns were alleviated when his players came out and played well right from the start. The Falcons managed to take a comfortable 3-0 lead by halftime.
One major challenge for both teams was keeping the ball on the field of play, as the wet and slick artificial turf proved to have much less resistance than natural grass.
Newman said his players missed a few offensive opportunities throughout the contest.
“We have room for improvement on our offensive attack,” Newman added. “Fortunately, we have a very solid and experienced defense and a goalie who can compensate for our offense.”
Goalkeeper Niky Johnson went the distance and recorded the shutout for Canyon View, which improved to 15-3 overall on the season.
The Falcons will next play in the 3A quarterfinals Saturday afternoon, when they’ll face No. 7 seed Judge Memorial. The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. at Canyon View High School.
Other than Parowan and Millard, Beaver is the only other Southern Utah team still alive in the 2A girls soccer playoffs. The No. 8 seed Beavers defeated ninth-seeded Draper APA on Wednesday afternoon by a score of 3-1.
Alina Lurth scored two goals for the Beavers, while teammate Heidi Harris added one. Abby Cox assisted on all three scores.
The Beavers next advance to face the top-seeded and defending 2A state champion Rowland Hall Winged Lions. That game is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at Rowland Hall in Salt Lake City.
Twin sisters Brynlee (left) and Maycee Andersen after they collectively scored five of Parowan's goals in an 8-0 playoff victory over Gunnison Valley, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 13, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Parowan High School Athletics, St. George News / Cedar City News
