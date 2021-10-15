1 injured in rear-end collision on I-15 in Arizona

The aftermath of a multivehicle crash near mile marker 8 on the Arizona stretch of Interstate 15 triggered by a Ford SUV rear-ending a vehicle ahead of it, Littlefield, Arizona, Oct. 15, 2021 | Photo courtesy of the Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire District, St. George News
ST. GEORGE — Traffic on northbound Interstate 15 through Arizona was stalled for a time late Friday afternoon due to a multivehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital.
Milepost 8 on northbound I-15 has become a repeated site for crashes lately that have involved rear-end collisions. This crash continued that trend.
In this incident, the driver of a Ford SUV appears to have been distracted and did not notice traffic slowing or stopped ahead of them and ended up rear-ending a passenger car ahead of the SUV, Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire Battalion Chief David Ojeda said.
After hitting the passenger car, the SUV then hit a pickup truck, the impact of which caused the SUV to flip onto its side.
The driver of the Ford SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while the occupants of the passenger car and pickup truck declined medical transport, Ojeda said.
Traffic on northbound I-15 was backed up for a while as responders dealt with the crash scene. The roadway was eventually cleared, and traffic was allowed to pass through as normal.
Photo Gallery
The aftermath of a multivehicle crash near mile marker 8 on the Arizona stretch of Interstate 15 triggered by a Ford SUV rear-ending a vehicle ahead of it, Littlefield, Arizona, Oct. 15, 2021 | Photo courtesy of the Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire District, St. George News
The aftermath of a multivehicle crash near mile marker 8 on the Arizona stretch of Interstate 15 triggered by a Ford SUV rear-ending a vehicle ahead of it, Littlefield, Arizona, Oct. 15, 2021 | Photo courtesy of the Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire District, St. George News
The aftermath of a multivehicle crash near mile marker 8 on the Arizona stretch of Interstate 15 triggered by a Ford SUV rear-ending a vehicle ahead of it, Littlefield, Arizona, Oct. 15, 2021 | Photo courtesy of the Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire District, St. George News
The aftermath of a multivehicle crash near mile marker 8 on the Arizona stretch of Interstate 15 triggered by a Ford SUV rear-ending a vehicle ahead of it, Littlefield, Arizona, Oct. 15, 2021 | Photo courtesy of the Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire District, St. George News
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He enjoys photography and won an award for photojournalism from the Society of Professional Journalists for a 2018 photo of a bee inspector removing ferals bees from a Washington City home. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction.