1 injured in rear-end collision on I-15 in Arizona

ST. GEORGE — Traffic on northbound Interstate 15 through Arizona was stalled for a time late Friday afternoon due to a multivehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital.

The crash was reported to authorities around 4:50 p.m. Arizona time in the area of milepost 8, where traffic was slowing for work being done on a bridge between miles 8 and 9.

Milepost 8 on northbound I-15 has become a repeated site for crashes lately that have involved rear-end collisions. This crash continued that trend.

In this incident, the driver of a Ford SUV appears to have been distracted and did not notice traffic slowing or stopped ahead of them and ended up rear-ending a passenger car ahead of the SUV, Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire Battalion Chief David Ojeda said.

After hitting the passenger car, the SUV then hit a pickup truck, the impact of which caused the SUV to flip onto its side.

The driver of the Ford SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while the occupants of the passenger car and pickup truck declined medical transport, Ojeda said.

Traffic on northbound I-15 was backed up for a while as responders dealt with the crash scene. The roadway was eventually cleared, and traffic was allowed to pass through as normal.

