Elwin ‘Pappy’ Barnum

March 23, 1954 – Oct. 12, 2021

Elwin Kay Barnum departed this life with family at his bedside on Oct. 12, 2021. He was born March 23, 1954, to Elwin O. and Mary Barnum in St. George, Utah. He was raised in a large family in Mesquite, Nevada with an abundance of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The love of his life, Rita Fritts, was his high school sweetheart. They were married for time and eternity in the St. George temple on December 13, 1973. He excelled in sports and loved the outdoors. One of his favorite pastimes was to explore the mountains on his ATV.

In his early teens, he worked at the J.L. Bowler Market in Mesquite. He learned how to cut meat, a skill he loved teaching to his children and grandchildren. As an avid hunter his skills were often put to good use by family and friends. Hunting was his passion, and he was always ready no matter who was going.

Called “Pappy” by his family; his grandchildren were the light of his life. He was seldom seen anywhere except he was accompanied by one of them. “Pappy” developed a unique relationship with each one. His world was perfect when he was on a 4-wheeler or hunting with one of his little ones.

He is survived by his wife, Rita, Dammeron Valley, UT; son, E. Kirk, of Diamond Valley, UT; son, Joshua K., Dammeron Valley, UT; daughter, Rita May Jeffery (Jake), daughter, Krystal Rae Hall (Will) of Diamond Valley, UT; 15 grandchildren; six brothers; and one sister. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his granddaughter, Eva.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at 11 a.m., with a visitation prior from 9-10:30 a.m., at the Veyo Chapel, 176 East Center Street, Veyo, Utah. Interment will be in the Veyo Cemetery.

For those unable to attend services can be viewed via the following Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88040009597?pwd=MXg1TkZ1cVppaFhWdDNmbDFjbXlFZz09#success

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.