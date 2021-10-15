What’s on the Menu: Sugar’s | Sponsored by Camping World

ST. GEORGE — “What’s on the Menu” host Sheldon Demke is always in the mood for a treat, so he took Peter Gunn from 95.9 The Hawk’s morning show to Sugar’s to see what’s new on their intriguing menu.

Although Sugar’s is gathering a following for tasty burgers sandwiched between their signature “spudnuts” – homemade potato-based doughnuts – they offer plenty of other dishes to enjoy. And everything on their menu is huge. Massive. Gargantuan. That includes the salads Demke and Gunn dove into: the Sweet Poppy Chicken Salad, the Sweet Havana Salad and the Steak Salad.

The pair also tasted a sampling of delicious paninis. Demke opted for the French dip with au jus, while Gunn chose the chicken and ham.

“They compliment each other beautifully,” Gunn said. “And you had me at cheese. Cheese and potatoes, cheese in the sandwich – it’s a beautiful thing. And that was just the start.”

Sugar’s is now offering gluten-free spudnuts as well. Owner Jamie Ashby was diagnosed with celiac disease 10 years ago and found it increasingly difficult to locate dishes she could eat, especially when dining out.

Newly opened in the Phoenix Plaza on Sunset Boulevard, the family-owned and operated Sugar’s is a real treat, offering bold flavor combinations of sweet and savory. Many of their recipes are reimagined small-town favorites inspired by Ashby family cooking. All of their menu items are made from scratch, and while fresh takes just a little longer, it’s well worth the wait.

“I will always have a spudnut-shaped hole in my heart for Sugar’s,” Demke said.

Sugar’s | Address: 929 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George | Telephone: 435-703-6993 | Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Website.

