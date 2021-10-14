1936 – Oct. 9, 2021

Virginia Ambrose Martinez passed away peacefully in her home on Oct. 9, 2021, in La Verkin, Utah, surrounded by her family. She was born in Aberdeen, Idaho to Pearl and Jack Ambrose. On April 25, 1953 she married her best friend, Stephen Martinez in Salt Lake City, Utah. They enjoyed 68 years together, raising their family and making many friends while living in Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico.

Virginia was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1951, and was a loyal servant of Jehovah God for 70 years. She actively shared the hope from the Bible with many, helping a number of people to become worshippers of Jehovah, as well as her life-long friends. Virginia firmly believed in the Bible’s promise at John 5:28, 29, that “all those in the memorial tombs . . . will come out . . . to a resurrection of life”. Prior to Covid, she and Steve were weekly visitors to the Washington County Jail, reaching out to help young men and women to better their lives.

Virginia’s hospitality was well-known. Anyone who stayed at the Martinez’s was welcome and well-fed. And through the years they literally entertained 1000s. Mom was a superb cook, talented seamstress, and loved to crochet. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She will truly be missed.

Virginia is survived by her husband, Stephen J. Martinez, and their children Julie (Rory) McCarren, Mark Martinez, Feliz (Dan) Martinez-Ballard, Robyn (Joshua) Martinez-Slone, and Risa (Phillip) Mitchell. Grandchildren: Ian McCarren, Cecilia (Justin) Wells, Andre Ribera, Desi (Leslie) Ribera, and Gavin Haney. Great grandchildren: Tyler, Emory, Aubrey, Macie and Sidney.

Memorial services will be held via Zoom on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, 2 p.m. (MDT).

For more information/Zoom meeting access, please contact a family member.