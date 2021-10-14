May 17, 1929 – Oct. 10, 2021

Our beloved Tomie Kise Brady, age 92, passed away Sunday morning, Oct. 10, 2021, at her home in St. George, Utah. She died peacefully with family at her side.

Her loving husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings, extended family and many friends will miss her dearly.

Tomie was born May 17, 1929, in Halaula, Kohala, on the North Shore of Hawaii’s Big Island. She was the 6th of seven children born to hard working parents, Shinshin Kise and Kamado Gakiya Kise , who immigrated to the islands from Okinawa. After graduating from Kohala High School she left for Honolulu to find employment. She eventually met and married Dee Jay Brady on March 18, 1952, in the Alberta Canada temple and later settled for a short time in Salt Lake City, UT. Their adventures together later led to establishing homes in Virginia, ID, Honolulu, HI, Concord, CA, Provo UT, American Fork, UT, Stockton, CA, Modesto, CA, Lewiston, ID, Idaho Falls, ID, Boise, ID (for 44 years) before settling in St. George, UT. In each place Tomie was a stay-at-home mother and very outgoing being involved in church, schools, and community activities. Everyone she met loved her. She made friends easily and positively impacted the lives of many others with her service and warm, loving nature.

Tomie is survived by her husband of 69 years, Dee Jay Brady and their four children; Rodney D. Brady (Shelee), Kaye Lani Petersen (Steve), Kim Jihun Brady (Neeley), Vern Jay Brady (Kerri), one sister; Kikue Takaki, one brother; Shinso Kise, 18 grandchildren, and 25 great grandchildren.

Tomie’s life and example are an inspiration to her descendants. We’re grateful for the richness of culture she brings us, the legacy of faith and hard work, the example of happiness and positive attitude regardless of what life brings, the dedication to family and the expectation that we’ll always be as good as she thinks we are.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 S. Bluff St, St. George, UT. Viewings will be held Friday October 15 from 7-8 p.m. at the same location and Saturday, October 16th from 9-9:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at the Arimo Cemetery in Arimo, Idaho.

Family and friends that are unable to attend are invited to view the funeral service online by clicking on the link below.

http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/62126

Special thanks to Dixie Hospice Care nurses for their care and loving kindness during a difficult time.

In lieu of flowers or financial contributions you are invited to donate to the Humanitarian Aid Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

