Performance Player of the Week: Crimson Cliffs’ Cruz Kirchhausen | Sponsored by Ken Garff St. George Ford

ST. GEORGE — For Crimson Cliffs High School golfer Cruz Kirchhausen, focus is the name of the game. Kirchhausen, known on the links as “Cruzer” or “Cruzito,” started golfing at age 5 under his father’s tutelage and qualified for the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship three times.

In this episode of “Performance Player of the Week,” Kirchhausen joined host Mark Musgrave at the scenic Sand Hollow Resort championship golf course to discuss his inspirations, techniques to stay in the zone and goals for his future career.

When it comes to his favorite golfer, Kirchhausen paid tribute to the legendary Tiger Woods.

“I have a lot of favorite attributes about certain players, but Tiger overall,” he said. “His aggressiveness on approach shots and around the greens, I really respect. And it’s hard not to model yourself after someone who has 82 wins.”

Kirchhausen added that although his swing looks nothing like Woods’, he tries to emulate his mental toughness and unstoppable drive to be the best.

Kirchhausen resolves to never give up, no matter the score. During a recent event in Cedar City, he notched a double bogey on the first hole, but he regained his focus and ended up winning the tournament.

Though not an overly superstitious player, Kirchhausen isn’t without his quirks. He keeps a collection of head covers for his putter and rotates in a new one every week. Written on his glove is “trust your feet,” a reminder to use his instincts and feel the green when putting.

Kirchhausen maintains a 4.0 GPA. After graduating from high school, he plans to serve a mission for his church and major in business. He dreams of playing for Brigham Young University’s golf team.

Although he plays for the newest high school in Washington County, Kirchhausen and his fellow Mustangs are already making their mark.

“People now know who Crimson Cliffs is because of our team,” he said. “All the people up north, they know that the Crimson boys are here to play, and we don’t mess around. We’re here to take the win.”

