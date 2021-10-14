Grady Clocks In: Turning up the heat, preparing fast artisan pies in the Blaze Pizza kitchen

ST. GEORGE — Grady Sinclair was just chilling when Blaze Pizza called him and asked if he’d clock in at their St. George location to help prepare some delicious artisan pies. He was more than ready to turn up the heat in this episode of “Grady Clocks In.”

Blaze Pizza owner and operator Brian Booth said the restaurant is looking for new people – besides Sinclair – to help take care of guests on a day-to-day basis. Team members should bring a great energy and vibe.

Watch this installment of “Grady Clocks In” in the media player above to see if Grady survives to another episode.

Booth took Sinclair into the kitchen to show him the secrets behind the burn at Blaze Pizza. They started with some preparation work, including chopping fresh tomatoes.

Next, Sinclair learned the process of cooking a pizza in their oven, which can reach up to 900 degrees. Sinclair had to stay on his toes, as the average cook time of a Blaze Pizza is just three minutes, which helps the restaurant stay committed to providing fast, friendly service.

The beauty of Blaze Pizza lies in its simplicity. You can build your very own custom pizza any way you like, or choose from their menu of signature pizzas. Become the master of your pizza universe at either of their convenient Southern Utah locations, 740 W. Telegraph St., Suite 5 in Washington City and 1333 S. Hilton Drive in St. George.

Time flies when you’re having fun, and it’s easy to have fun when you’re sharing the kitchen with great people.

“I sure did love working at Blaze Pizza today,” Sinclair said. “Clocking in here has been one of the highlights of my life.”

Booth appreciated Sinclair’s enthusiasm, but would he call him again when Blaze Pizza needs extra hands in the kitchen?

Watch this episode of “Grady Clocks In” and find out.

Grady Clocks In: Blaze Pizza | Sponsored by Camping World.

Resources

Blaze Pizza | Hours: Monday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Website. Address: 1333 S. Hilton Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-466-1133. Address: 740 W. Telegraph St., Suite 5, Washington City | Telephone: 435-466-1035.



Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.