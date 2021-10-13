Hybrid work is here to stay, and TDS helps companies thrive with cutting-edge solutions

Promotional image courtesy of TDS, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Let’s face it, previous to March 2020, virtual collaboration and events were a novelty. Not anymore.



The hybrid work model is here to stay. With post-pandemic lessons coming to light, companies need to reassess their technology and recalibrate for the long-term of hybrid working.

TDS is here to help. Their tech experts have created a free, downloadable hybrid workplace e-book. It covers critical aspects of hybrid working you need to consider to ensure you’re prepared for its permanence. You’ll learn how to strengthen your dual workforce, improve consistency, increase online security and provide access to dependable data so you can stop losing sleep over the following metrics:

Productivity: Fast download speeds are important, but for businesses, upload speeds are key to productivity. TDS will give you all the speed you need.

Data control : Manage multiple locations and protect your data pipeline with private local area networks and dedicated internet access.

Service levels: The right Voice over Internet Protocol solution provides seamless communication flow throughout your employee and customer universe, regardless of location.



The rise of anytime, anywhere data access has changed how and where we conduct business. In other words, the workday is getting a major upgrade.

To keep up with business demands (and to ensure productivity and security) in this new way of working, companies can’t assume the services they use now are the right ones going forward. Savvy leaders are setting up their employees – and their bottom lines – for success by implementing new systems designed for the future of work. Here are four actions many are taking now that can deliver big results today and tomorrow.

Adopt a SASE approach for efficient security

Working from different locations outside of an office setting has created new security challenges for businesses in the era of remote work. Secure Access Service Edge provides efficient and secure access to company data no matter where employees are working. SASE is a cybersecurity concept that incorporates wide area networks and network security services into a single cloud-based service. Companies that had started moving to a SASE model when the pandemic hit were better equipped to deal with suddenly having a largely remote workforce.

Convert to the cloud for increased flexibility

If the pandemic has taught business leaders anything, it’s the importance of flexibility. COVID-19 set off a rapid transition to working from home, and many companies’ virtual private networks were overwhelmed as employees tried to access files remotely. On-site data centers, once the go-to solution for housing companies’ networks, are expensive and inconvenient to maintain or expand, making them inefficient solutions for a hybrid workforce.

Converting networks to the cloud allows companies to scale their networks at a moment’s notice for adapting to business growth or increased demand. The cloud is also more secure than on-site data centers because providers ensure key measures like PCI compliance and ISO standards are built-in, delivering a more resilient environment for storing data.

Invest in fiber for faster business

Similar to how race cars run better on high-octane fuel, a cloud-based service will perform better with the right type of internet service. Fiber-optic networks are the new gold standard for powering internet, phone and TV services. They use small glass fibers to transmit data using pulses of light, allowing them to carry large amounts of data more quickly than the speeds of copper and coaxial cables.

Fiber-optic networks allow for more bandwidth and the potential for a symmetrical connection, meaning they deliver equally fast upload and download times, even during periods of high demand. Employees will experience better quality for Voice over Internet Protocol calls and video conferencing.

Find a strong regional connection

The advantages of fiber won’t mean anything if the network supporting it isn’t solid. Backhaul refers to the connection point between a business and where its employees access the internet, and it can make the difference between sluggish internet and fast, reliable service. A regionally built network shortens the path to get onto the main internet backbone so that connections aren’t being inefficiently routed across the country. It’s important to understand an internet provider’s path – the closer to the backbone, the faster and more reliable the internet connection will be.

TDS provides customized, powerful business communication tools to help you thrive in a hybrid world. Learn more by downloading your free e-book today!

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.