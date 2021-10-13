LaVerkin Police seeking info on man wearing Halloween costume suspected of stealing vehicle

LaVerkin City Police are seeking public assistance identifying a man who is suspected of stealing a car from Road Runner Automotive, LaVerkin, Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of the LaVerkin City Police Department Facebook page, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —The LaVerkin City Police Department released a press release on Wednesday requesting information from the public regarding the identification and whereabouts of an individual involved in a vehicle theft at Road Runner Automotive in LaVerkin.

On Tuesday at approximately 1:30 p.m., the Police Department received a report of a vehicle being stolen from Road Runner Automotive, located at 221 N. State Street in LaVerkin. Officers responded to the location and were able to review video surveillance from the business, which showed a male in a dark-colored Halloween costume walking around the area for the last couple days prior to the theft, the news release states.

Surveillance video recovered from area businesses indicates the male entered the area where the stolen vehicle was parked. Shortly after, the vehicle was reportedly driven out of the parking lot, where it continued north on state Route 9.

Anyone with information regarding this individual or his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Police Department through non-emergency dispatch at 435-634-5730 and reference LaVerkin City Police incident #21L001478.

