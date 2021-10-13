July 27, 1969 – Oct. 8, 2021

LeRoy “Roy” Draper passed away in his home in Salt Lake City on Oct. 8, 2021. Of the set of twins, Roy was born first on July 27, 1969, at the LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Ada Johnson and Wilford Alvin “Bill” Draper.

Roy grew up in Salt Lake City in a large family with 36 siblings. He spent his young life getting up early in the mornings doing paper routes with his brothers and sisters. He attended school with great success attaining a consistent 4.0 GPA throughout his school years.

As a child his dream was to be a teacher. He fulfilled that and later became a school principal and touched many lives. He started working in a machine shop when he was a teenager and mastered the art, becoming invaluable at his place of work. He loved and conducted music. His greatest joy was his children whom he loved dearly. Attending concerts, watching the fireworks at every Bee’s game, and supporting the University of Utah sporting events were the highlights of his weekend.

Roy is survived by his mother, Ada; his brothers, Guy, Barlow, Nephi, Moroni, Lorin and Steven; his sister, Ada Marie and many other half siblings; his wives, Sarah, Laraine, Emily and LaRee; and his 11 children, Jacob, Ryan, Hollie, Allen, Summer, Abraham, Sweet, Amber, Sareena, William and Benjamin; and grandson, Odin.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary in St. George, Utah, 110 S. Bluff St, St. George, Utah, 84770. A viewing will be held Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the same location and 1:30-2:30 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at the Isaac Carling Memorial Park Cemetery in Colorado City, Arizona.

Family and friends that are unable to attend are invited to view the funeral service online by clicking on the link below.

The family would like to thank Roy’s “work family” at Paramount Machining for their love and support in Roy’s life.

