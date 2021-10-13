Toquerville man proceeds to final stages of Lowe’s competition with ‘Gang Box Lid’ invention

John Farnsworth with his product, the gang box lid, location and date unspecified | Photo courtesy of John Farnsworth, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Toquerville man is one step away from taking a winning place in Lowe’s second “Making it With Lowe’s” competition.

During the competition, which is meant to help promote small businesses, contestants compete for the opportunity to get their products in Lowe’s physical and online stores by submitting an original product and pitching it to the company. Winners will be rewarded with business grants, a spot on store shelves and help with product development.

Toquerville resident John Farnsworth is currently in the running to be selected as one of the competition winners. Farnsworth’s product, the Gang Box Lid, is an item used to cover electrical boxes before hanging drywall up. The product helps workers cut holes in the right location, while also helping keep wires clean.

In an interview with St. George News, Farnsworth said he came up with the idea after working on finishing basements. Every now and then, he would cut the hole for the box, but wouldn’t get it right, causing him to spend a lot of time fixing it.

“My goal was, ‘Hey, if I just put a lid on here, it would just slide across cross automatically and drop me to the outside edge of the box,’” he said, “And so that’s where I came up with the idea, when I was working with drywall, trying to finish my basement. I just was looking for a way to make it just a little bit easier for myself.”

Since February, Farnsworth has been selling his product through his own business to any drywallers, electricians and general contractors interested. He has high hopes for the Lowe’s competition, saying that he believes his product is perfect for the typical Lowe’s consumer.

For a detailed description and deeper look into Farnsworth’s product, read his entry on the Lowe’s competition website. Anyone specifically interested in the Gang Box Lid can try the product for free by emailing Farnsworth directly.

At this point in the competition, company officials have narrowed the choices down to 15 products and are now relying on community members to choose the final five. Those interested can check out the products and vote for their favorite on the event website. Voters are entered to win a $2,000 Lowe’s gift card, and voting ends Friday.

