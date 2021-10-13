TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Oct. 15-17
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The Red Dirt Girls: Peace’d Together | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Artists of Washington Opening Reception | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | SMILE: The Art is Watching | Admission: Free | Location: ART Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. | Artists of Washington | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | High-Vibe Kirtan | Admission: $30 | Location: Awakened Soul, 2303 N. Coral Canyon Blvd. #102, Washington City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Weapons Self-Defense Seminar | Admission: $134.99 | Location: RAVEN Self-Defense Academy, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10-11:30 a.m. | Antique Methods of Woodworking | Admission: Free | Location: McQuarrie Memorial Museum, 145 N. 100 East, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | The Count of Monte Cristo | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée from 2-4 p.m.), 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Alfred Hitchcock’s The 39 Steps | Admission: $23 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Teddy & Eleanor Roosevelt | Admission: $10-$30 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | School of Rock | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Family
- Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. | The Pumpkin Patch | Admission: $13 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Friday and Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. | Corn Maize & Farmland | Admission: $13 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Friday and Saturday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. | Sleepy Hollow Halloween | Admission: $10 | Location: Western Legacy Farm & Ranch, 1600 S. 160 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Mighty Steps for Down Syndrome Walk | Admission: $13-$17 | Location: Thunder Junction Park, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. | Harvest Fest | Admission: $5 | Location: Nature Hills Farm, 4326 N. 2100 East, Cedar City.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. | Foodie Field Trip Walking Tour | Admission: $54 | Location: Pioneer Courthouse, 97 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 3-8 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Oktoberfest | Admission: $5 | Location: Iron Springs Resort, 3196 N. Iron Springs Road, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Hurricane Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Festival City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Festival City Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Subaru Loves Pets Adoption Event | Admission: Free | Location: Findlay Subaru, 1453 Sunland Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 4 p.m. to midnight | Red Rocktoberfest | Admission: Free | Location: Kanab Center, 20 N. 100 East, Kanab.
Music
- Friday, 7-8 p.m. | Nauvoo Musical Fireside | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 7:30-9 p.m. | Royal Bliss | Admission: $20 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. | DJ Jukebox JB | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Gregg Peterson | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 5-7 p.m. | Jazz Night | Admission: Free | Location: ART Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-8 p.m. | Harmony Strings | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. MST | Tom Bennett | Admission: Free | Location: Edge of the World Brewery, 70 N. Central St. #2818, Colorado City.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Reality Check | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Friday Dance Night | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: The One & Only, 64 N. 800 East #2, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Warbird Fall Fly-In | Admission: $5 | Location: St. George Regional Airport, 4550 S. Airport Parkway, St. George.
- Friday, 4-9 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | RedStone Highland Games & Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Sandtown Park, 600 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-11 p.m. | Field of Screams | Admission: $20-$30 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to midnight | Fiesta Fright | Admission: $15.95-$19.95 | Location: Fiesta Fun Family Fun Center, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday and Saturday, all day | Huntsman World Senior Games | Admission: Free | Location: Various locations, Washington County.
- Friday and Saturday, 5-9 p.m. | Haunted Paddle | Admission: $10-$20 | Location: Quail Creek State Park, 472 N. 5300 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Over the Rainbow Runs | Admission: $25-$65 | Location: Jacob Hamblin Park, 566 N. 100 East, Kanab.
- Saturday, 9-10 a.m. | Outdoor Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Sunday, starting at 9:30 a.m. | Bubbly Yoga | Admission: $20 | Location: Hive 435 Tap House, 61 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
