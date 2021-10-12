Sept. 17, 1928 – Oct. 7, 2021

On Oct. 7, 2021 Yula Sue (Whipple) Hunting hung up her sombrero and crossed the great divide.

Reunited with her sweetheart, two sons, a grandson and three great-grands who all had previously died.

Her sweet mama Annie Emma Rean (Iverson) Whipple did excitedly await –

When Yula finally made her appearance on Sept. 17, 1928

A dainty little lady for mom to properly train with poise and grace

But, Daddy Clement Leroy Whipple thought a cowgirl was more his pace

The Arizona Strip where she was raised and taught the value of hard work

No running water, chopping wood and wrangling wild horses that went beserk

Nov. 2, 1946 a marriage to her sweetheart Rulon Burl Hunting after he returned from war

She loved God and Country through and through but loved her family even more

Nine children they were blessed with as they traveled far and wide

The kids learned quick to work hard too, to value land and how to ride

Her family was always on her mind, they were her pride and joy

Nine kids, grandkids and great-grandkids – oh boy!

She loved the constitution and served her fellow man

She also fought for freedom and injustice would not stand!

She traveled all over to share her beloved cowboy poetry and sometimes song

She was a strong and faithful woman who’s list of attributes would be 10 pages long

A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she truly believed

She loved her Savior and cherished his words, unwavering faith achieved

She loved her callings of teaching youth through scouting and primary

She led by example, and another’s burden she would carry

Cedar Health & Rehabilitation was her home in final days

She loved the staff and residence for their time and tender care displayed

Her last appeal before she passed, delivered through joyful song

Was: “Put your shoulder to the wheel push along….”

She peacefully passed in the early hours and there isn’t any doubt

It was her time to go; to head em’ up and move em’ out

Yula was preceded in death by her husband Rulon Burl Hunting, sons Matthew Wade Hunting and Duston Loy Hunting, grandson Clinton Ferrol Hunting and great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Danielle Anderson, Liam Robert Briggs and Drew Emmerson Briggs.

She is survived by Clinton Hunting (Bobbi Masters, Tressa (Hunting) Beckstead, Venna (Hunting) Briggs, (Jeff), Lance Hunting (Sherri Ross), (Leigh White Hunting), James Ferrol Hunting, Shawnee (Hunting) Rollins (Justin). Naomi Le Hunting, 40 grandchildren, 106 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

There will be a viewing on Oct. 14, 2021, 5-7 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.

A second viewing will be held on Oct. 15, 2021, 9-10:30 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, New Castle Ward, 55 N. Main, New Castle, Utah, 84756.

The funeral service will be on Oct. 15, 2021, 11 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, New Castle Ward, 55 N. Main, New Castle, Utah, 84756.

Interment will be on Oct. 15, 2021, at John McGarry Memorial Cemetery, New Castle, Utah.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign Yula’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com