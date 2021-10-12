Nov. 19, 1961 – Oct. 5, 2021

Nancy Ellen Barss Morrill, 59, peacefully passed to the other side of the Veil on Oct. 5, 2021, after battling cancer. She was at The Beehive Home in St. George, Utah, surrounded by her husband and a few close friends. She was born Nov. 19, 1961, in Somerville, New Jersey, to Carlton Scofield Barss Jr. and Jessie Doris Katje Barss. She was sealed for time and all eternity to Dean William Morrill in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sept. 4, 1987.

Nancy was raised in Belle Mead (near Princeton) Somerset County, New Jersey. She attended school in the Montgomery Township School System. During her High School days, she was active in the drama program and choir. Her interest in choir continued throughout her life.

She sang with the Mormon Youth Chorus in Salt Lake City, Utah. She met her husband, Dean, through choir activities. They married and continued to sing in the Mormon Youth Chorus for three years together. She most recently served as the choir director for the Hurricane 4th Ward.

Nancy attended college at Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho, Brigham Young University, in Provo Utah, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. Nancy worked with workers compensation in Saint George, Utah, as a councilor rehabilitating workers injured on the job, to regain employment. Additionally, she was employed helping rehabilitate patients at the Kolob Care Center in Saint George, Utah.

Most recently she worked as part of a team with Five County Association of Governments – Area Agency on Aging, in Saint George, Utah, as a councilor aiding clients to become independent outside of skilled nursing facilities. She enjoyed her work and found it rewarding, and was well loved and respected by her clients, co-workers and management.

Nancy enjoyed being a bit of a “cat-lady.” She enjoyed the company of, and spoiled, her three feline friends Socks, Smokie, and Prince, plus a few others that wandered into her home on occasions. Nancy had many hobbies, some notable ones are, making stained glass window decorations, sewing, bead work, jig saw puzzles and woodworking projects with Dean.

She was an active disciple of Jesus Christ throughout her life. She was sealed to her family and Husband and looks forward to a bright reunion with them in the eternities. In knowledge of these eternal relationships, she was at peace while passing from this mortal realm at a time earlier than she hoped.

She is survived by: her husband, Dean William Morrill; brothers, David Scofield Barss (Mary Ellen) and Daniel Masson Barss; sister, Carolyn Turley (Rickie); brothers-in-law, David Glade Morrill (Rhonda), Jeffrey Clement Morrill; sisters-in-law, Lynnette Andrew (Kirk) and Kimberly Roberts Morrill; nephews and nieces, Nathan Barss (Caralee), Nelson Barss (Pollyanna), Andrea High (Nathan), Kristina Barss, Masson Barss, Rachel Barss, Bryan Turley, Sarah Stout (Adam), Michael Turley (Amy), Shaun Morrill, Chad Morrill, Zach Morrill (Stacey), Tyler Morrill (Cami), Josh Morrill (Lynnette), Riley Morrill (Christa), Kyle Andrew (Brittany), Weston Andrew (Marnie), Maren Peterson; many grand nephews and nieces; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother; in-laws, Milo Glade Morrill, and Lilly Darlene Nickle Morrill; brother-in-law, Gary Robert Morrill; sister-in-law, (Peggy Porter Morrill).

A celebration of the life of Nancy Morrill will be on Saturday October 16, 2021, at 10:00 am. The service will be held at the Hurricane 4th Ward Chapel, Hurricane Utah Stake, Colonial Building, 658 West 1500 South Hurricane, Utah, 84737.

For those who cannot make it to the service in person, but would still like to participate, we will be streaming it on Zoom.

Nancy’s remains will be scattered at the Morrill Meadowbrook Family Ranch at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you donate to The Intermountain Cancer Center.

Family and friends are invited to share condolences online at: www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 435-986-9100.