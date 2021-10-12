Photo gallery: Parts of Southern Utah wake up to 6-9 inches of snow

Snow in Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 12, 2021 | Photo by Dannon Denison, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A powerful snowstorm that made its way into Utah starting late Monday night left 6-9 inches of snow for most of Cedar City, with nearly a foot in parts of Iron County.

Weather stations in Cedar City and New Harmony reported 10 inches of snow by 8 a.m., with snow still falling in the area. Readers reported downed branches in several parts of Cedar City as a result of the wet, heavy precipitation, and the morning commute was slow and alternately slushy or slippery. Live webcams at Brian Head show significant accumulations of snow at the ski resort.

Lesser amounts have been recorded in surrounding areas, including 3 inches in Newcastle and 4 inches in Enoch by 7 a.m., according to a National Weather Service snow report issued just before 9 a.m.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for Southwest Utah until 6 p.m. Tuesday, along with parts of Millard, Juab and other central Utah counties.

Winter driving conditions are expected along the I-15 corridor. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use caution.

The NWS’s Salt Lake City office tweeted a request for snow totals.

If you’ve received snow, especially in central and southern Utah, please let us know how much you received. #utwx — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) October 12, 2021

